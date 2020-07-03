Editor's Note: Like media organizations around the world, The Red & Black was abruptly forced to work remotely by the coronavirus pandemic. We asked Andy Johnston, sports adviser, to chronicle the first phase of the experience.
Student Advertising Manager Darby Jones made repeated trips between her hometown of Valdosta and Athens to work the phones and sell ads. News Editor Spencer Donovan worked on stories while at a South Carolina beach on spring break. Augusta Stone moved from the comfortable surroundings of her sports editor position to help manage the influx of news copy. And Design Editor Zakk Greene designed most of spring semester’s special edition on his own computer while in Savannah
Red & Black staff and contributors didn’t stop when the COVID-19 pandemic forced UGA officials on March 16 to cancel in-person classes and move to online instruction the rest of the semester. Even though they couldn’t return to the newsroom, the R&B’s staff continued to provide comprehensive coverage of UGA and Athens from wherever they were.
While COVID-19 news and its impact has been at the forefront, every desk in the newsroom posted several stories every day on redandblack.com and the staff even published a final paper on April 23.
“[The staff has] really adjusted well and been flexible,” said Hunter Riggall, the editor in chief during spring semester. “It sucks not being able to do graduation and not being able to say goodbye to everyone, all the editors and all that. It could be worse, I guess. It’s been challenging, but also inspiring.”
Reshaping the newsroom
Isolated in homes throughout the South, including Kentucky and Florida, Riggall and the newsroom staff reshaped the times and format of their regular in-person meetings. Some R&B writers dealt with the illness of family members or were suddenly thrust into the role of caretaker for younger siblings, who also were learning online.
Daily story budget meetings were reduced to three days a week and moved to Google Hangout. Staff-wide meetings were set for 2 p.m. Friday. Story ideas and assigned stories filled Google docs so writers and editors could see who was writing what. A section of the R&B’s website was dedicated to COVID-19 coverage.
“This is far, far from my comfort zone,” said Stone, a junior. “I am very big in-person person. I don't really like talking on the phone or texting all that much. I love meeting in person. So it's just been really hard for me personally.”
Jones said the R&B’s ad reps were forced to adjust from in-person meetings with clients and cold calls to email and phone calls. Plus, many Athens-area stores and restaurants were forced to close during the quarantine.
“Many of our accounts are small businesses in Athens that have been affected, so it’s sensitive asking people for money right now,” Jones said.
Coverage started in January
Sophomore enterprise reporter Sherry Liang wrote the R&B's first COVID-19 article on Jan. 30. She focused on a Chinese UGA student whose family wasn’t able to gather for the Lunar New Year. The article included a timeline with this fact: Only five people had been affected in the U.S. on Jan. 29.
Liang, whose parents are Chinese, has continued to report on the pandemic from their home in Johns Creek.
“I know after I graduate, people will still be writing about the long-term effects of COVID-19 and how Athens and UGA, and the U.S. itself, is going to be reshaped by it,” Liang said. “So that's the really interesting thing that from late January, it’s evolved into what it is now. It’s certainly a once in a lifetime event. Certainly as college students, it's an interesting time to have it happen to us.”
Campus News Editor Gabriela Miranda, a junior, spearheaded an ambitious project, which was headlined “UGA student perspectives: Day-to-day life amid COVID-19.” She reached out to several UGA students living throughout the state to find out their thoughts and how they’re coping with the new normal.
“Each person was really open,” Miranda said. “It showed that no matter where you’re from, age, each student is affected differently. And each kind of said, ‘I just really want to be back in Athens.’ ”
Looking ahead
Summer 2020 coverage picked up earlier than usual. With constant breaking COVID-19 related news and the lack of the usual post-graduation lull, the summer staff, led by Editor in Chief Megan Mittelhammer and with Liang as Managing Editor, moved right into online coverage, with only one special print issue planned.
