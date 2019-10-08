Email Newsletters
Reach up to 55,000 people weekly through our email newsletters, a particularly effective way to connect with university staff and faculty, Athens residents and UGA parents.
Daily Headlines
Sent Monday through Friday to 6,500+ subscribers, this newsletter highlights news, photos and videos at redandblack.com.
Two sponsorship spots available: Top banner and center square
Eat & Drink Athens, GA
This Thursday newsletter complements our special publication, with the lowdown the city’s dining scene along with interviews, recipes and promotions.
Available to one exclusive weekly sponsor
Sports Update
In spring, a Monday newsletter provides a recap of what’s happened across all Georgia sports. During the fall football season, the newsletter includes a Friday pre-game edition and Monday post-game coverage.
Available to one exclusive sponsor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.