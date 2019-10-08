Email Newsletters

Reach up to 55,000 people weekly through our email newsletters, a particularly effective way to connect with university staff and faculty, Athens residents and UGA parents.

Daily Headlines

Sent Monday through Friday to 6,500+ subscribers, this newsletter highlights news, photos and videos at redandblack.com.

Two sponsorship spots available: Top banner and center square

Eat & Drink Athens, GA

This Thursday newsletter complements our special publication, with the lowdown the city’s dining scene along with interviews, recipes and promotions.

Available to one exclusive weekly sponsor

Sports Update

In spring, a Monday newsletter provides a recap of what’s happened across all Georgia sports. During the fall football season, the newsletter includes a Friday pre-game edition and Monday post-game coverage.

Available to one exclusive sponsor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.