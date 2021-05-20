Deborah Blum, who grew up in an “the academic bubble” as the child of an entomology professor, thought she would be a scientist, too. But as a college sophomore she switched tactics, transferring to the University of Georgia to pursue journalism. Her career path took her back to science, if not into the lab.
Blum presently directs the Knight Science Journalism Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, following an internationally acclaimed career as a science journalist and author.
She won the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on her Sacramento Bee series on primate research, which led to the book “The Monkey Wars.” She is the author of several additional books including “The Poisoner’s Handbook: Murder and the Birth of Forensic Medicine in Jazz Age New York,” which was the basis for a PBS series.
Blum joined The Red & Black during her first semester at UGA and held a variety of roles over three years, including serving as a contributor, typesetter, city editor and chief editor.
(Interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.)
When you look back at your time at The Red & Black, is there anything you worked on or an experience you remember that particularly stands out?
I learned a lot. One of the main things was getting out and talking with people who are not comfortable with reporters and learning how to think about how to write respectfully. Writing a series on about issues in the city was hugely insightful and important for me. In fact, I actually repeated it when I went on to another paper.
I also did some coverage of city hall so I got some city hall experience. We had a lot of really complicated race relations issues when I was working for The Red & Black. Joyce Murdoch, who was editor when I was still working my way up the staff, took, and I cannot remember what the stand was exactly but, there was a lot of Black student activism on campus, and The Red & Black was super supportive of that. And one day she came in and she had an engraved bullet on her desk.
So, when I came on as the editor, some of those issues were still continuing. One of them was whether the marching band should play “Dixie.” The band director had decided not to and we came out in support of that and we got a lot of pushback in that regard.
That was a great learning experience for me, and I say this to people all the time, as an investigative journalist, you have to learn very early in your journalism career to not take things personally. They're going to say really awful things about you. And it's not personal. They don't like what you wrote; they don't like what you're standing for. It really has nothing to do with you as a person. And the sooner you learn that you acquire a kind of buffer against hostility and insult.
As a science writer and author of various books, what has been the most rewarding experience in your career thus far?
I did a lot of general assignment beats. I worked for two newspapers in Georgia and then I went to what was then the St. Petersburg Times. I decided I wanted to specialize. And I wanted to specialize in something that was really interesting to me, and decided to get a grad degree in science writing.
I learned a lot about how to do interviews and how to navigate tricky terrain and how to work your way around. From being a police reporter, and later, when I was a science writer, that became hugely valuable to me and influenced both the way I picked stories and how I operated in difficult situations. Here’s an example. I had been at the Sacramento Bee, which is where I spent most of my newspaper science writing career, when the Challenger blew up. I had just spent most of the previous week down at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, covering Voyager 2, and I hadn't even unpacked my suitcase and I walked into the newsroom and they said, “Get on a plane. Go to Houston.” And so I picked up and went to Houston. I didn't even have a hotel reservation. When I got there, there were hundreds and hundreds of reporters from around the world. NASA was at that point run by a guy from the defense industry. They weren't completely locked down, but they wouldn't tell you much. So, yeah, I'm there, I have to file at least a story a day, and the space agency won't tell me anything. Having been a police reporter was hugely valuable to me. I went and interviewed people in parking lots. I staked out at gas stations. It was very sad and very stressful. But I have looked back at that time I spent in Houston after that disaster and thought, “How would I have done that if I hadn't acquired all those reporting skills, beginning with The Red & Black and going along to be a police reporter at different papers before?”
I was able to take all of that into science reporting, so that I became kind of an investigative science journalist. The series I did that won the Pulitzer, which was about primate research, was me applying a lot of investigative techniques and dealing with a lot of people who didn't want to talk to me.
As the director of the Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT and the publisher of Undark magazine, what do you strive to achieve for the future of science journalism?
I want the next generation of science journalists to be smarter than me. And the other thing I feel really strongly, is that I don't apply my path to where we are today. I graduated in 1976, I came up through a different model of journalism than exists today. So I don't preach to people about the way that journalism works because journalism has changed.
"After all this time, I believe journalism is one of the most essential professions on the planet. I feel very lucky to have been a journalist, for most of my life."
And yeah, I can mourn. I do mourn the loss of a lot of regional papers and the appearance of news deserts. But I'm not the only person who's thinking about that too and there's a lot of people who are working now to try to figure out ways to address that — from ProPublica or Kaiser Health News to Axios, which is opening bureaus.
So for science journalism, some of it is: do your homework and figure out where the weight of the evidence lies and report from there.
I know that a lot of people go into science journalism, particularly because they really like science, have a science undergrad and go on to get a grad degree in science writing or science journalism. You're drawn into it because you find it really fascinating and important, and you have to navigate it in a way that both allows you to believe that and to tell those stories.
If you go to the Knight Science Journalism site at MIT, you see my two pet projects of the moment. One of them is fact-checking resources. And this year we're running an online workshop on fact-checking. And then you'll see a handbook for science editors. It's downloadable under a Creative Commons license — anyone can use it.
Do you have any advice for the emerging journalists and staff at The Red & Black now?
So, one of the wonderful things about being a student journalist today is that it is really easy to start doing some publishing, you know, for different websites and for digital publications — though many of them don't pay that much — to start building a portfolio.
Eventually I think all smart journalists specialize in some way or the other. And that's another way that you stand out from the background noise: Pick this one area where you just get to be known. When I started writing, of course I was fairly far along in my career, but when I started writing about toxicology stuff, I was doing a blog on my website. That blog led me to be offered a blog on a more professional website and eventually that led me to be a blogger for WIRED, and eventually that led me to be a digital columnist for The New York Times. But it all started with me saying, “I'm going to write about this and I can just do this on my own little author website.” Opportunities are really out there. Journalism is a wonderful career. I think there's probably no better career that allows you to dive deep in all kinds of areas of interest.
My last advice to journalists is to network. This is an obvious one, but people offer you jobs or people offer you assignments, when they know you and they know your work.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
This job at MIT, I think of as my last job before I geezer off into the sunset. But it's a give-back job. It blew up my very comfortable life as a professor, but I could do this and I could really make a difference in a profession I care about. It has allowed me to drive some conversations, to create some resources and to give back. And after all this time, I believe journalism is one of the most essential professions on the planet. I feel very lucky to have been a journalist, for most of my life, and I love being at a position in my career when I can do that.