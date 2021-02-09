After 41 years with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and legendary status as the dean of Georgia political reporters, Jim Galloway retired in mid-January. But that doesn’t seem to be slowing him down much. On the day we spoke with Galloway, he’d just finished recording a segment of “Political Rewind” for Georgia Public Broadcasting and was getting ready to deliver a speech to a group of Rotarians.

During his 1970s tenure at The Red & Black, Galloway worked as a reporter, editor, columnist and editor in chief. We talked about what he learned at The Red & Black and his advice for student journalists today.

(Interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

When you look back at your time at The Red & Black, is there anything you worked on that particularly stands out?

Something that I started, and was finished later, was a letter from me and my executive editor, Sandi Martin, that we sent to UGA president Fred Davison in 1977 as an exploratory request for independence from the university. This was the impetus for editorial and financial independence, which didn’t happen for a while.

Is there anything that you, working with young graduates who enter the newsroom over the years, think has never changed in journalism?

What has not changed — and affects everything, TV, radio or whatever — is the need to write quickly and accurately. That’s probably the greatest gift I got from The R&B. Producing a newspaper four days a week, we had to answer to daily deadlines which made us very marketable coming out of J-School in the late 70s.

There would be AP contests during the school year and it was very rarely that Red & Black staffers did not come in as one, two and three in those contests. We had that experience. Back then, it was done using typewriters. But whatever field you are in today, journalism is still writing based.

Is there anything about the field that has grown more daunting over the years?

The disinformation. The challenge presented by disinformation is huge.

I started a test, back in 2016 or 2017. When you are taking your first writing courses, you are told to use the word “said,” not the word “claimed,” when quoting people.

What I did was, set up Google search. In the years of the Bush and Obama administrations, Google hits would be for the word “said” and it was clear that what the president said was information that held. During the Trump administration, Googling the phrase “Donald Trump claimed,” revealed that was more common. We had to adjust to the fact that we had a president who preferred not to tell the truth.

Do you have any advice for staff at The Red & Black now?

I’m probably behind the curve on this, and I’m sure it’s being emphasized. But back before cable news and CNN, the competition was local TV and radio. We were newspaper snobs and didn’t see the need to learn about other media. Now, if you leave school and don’t have experience in audio, video, online and print, someone has not taught you right.

Do you have any retirement plans?

I have a basement full of woodworking tools, and more free time. Yes, I’m going to still keep writing, but it won’t have to be on daily deadline, with two columns a week and a daily newsletter!

Is there any other advice you want to add?

I’m an optimistic. I think journalism will survive. I don’t know what the pay structure will be or the incentive structure will be. I am finishing up 40 years at one spot, that’s not a model people will have now.

You definitely ended after a year that was peak Georgia politics.

We’d never seen a year like this — and it’s not over yet. This is not an anomaly and maybe is the pattern for the future.