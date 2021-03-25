Tamara Best says that she has embraced the art of flexibility in her journalism career, a strategy that is reflected in the array of work she has done so far.
Best is a culture writer, editor and creative. Her work delves into the intersections of culture, identity and activism within communities of color.
Best currently works for the news division at Facebook and was named as a 2021 Nieman Visiting Fellow at Harvard University — a foundation that focuses on projects addressing racial injustice and public health coverage.
As a fellow, Best is focusing on philanthropy while concurrently exploring underrepresented communities through social media in an effort to create greater outcomes toward racial justice.
She worked for The New York Times for seven years and took on various positions including senior staff editor for Culture, an overnight news assistant and a staff editor. Best was also awarded the New York Times Publisher's Award.
Best started at The Red & Black in 2006 and took on several key roles in her four years at the publication including news and culture writer, crime reporter, recruitment editor and managing editor. She presently serves as a member of The Red & Black board of directors.
We talked about her life experiences as she reflected on the various projects and work she has achieved thus far.
(Interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.)
When you look back at your time at The Red & Black, is there anything you worked on that particularly stands out?
I would say a couple of things but one of the big things is probably being the managing editor over the summer. So, the summer semester, mainly because the staff is very small and so you really have the opportunity to do a lot of different things, and really just like flex your leadership muscle in a different way.
How did the Red & Black prepare you for the ever-changing journalism landscape?
I think one of the big things is that it really just reinforced the importance of being flexible. One of the good things about my experience while I was at The Red & Black is that I did a lot of different things. So I was a crime reporter, and realized that wasn't for me, for example. I think knowing what you don't want, in some ways is just as important as knowing what you do want, right? So I was able to have a lot of different tools, both in a reporter capacity, and an editor capacity. I think that those hats require different skills, different skill sets. And so that just helped me from a flexibility standpoint once I got out of Grady [College] and into the professional world.
As a New York Times alum, what was it like working in such a fast-paced, high-profile newsroom and covering a large variety of topics in your reporting?
So, one of the interesting things about my experience at The Times, which I would venture to say is probably an anomaly, is that I started working there within a year of graduating. So it was really my first professional home. And I think they say this jokingly and I'll explain what I mean — it felt a little like being thrown in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and like figuring out how to simultaneously swim.
I learned how to become relatively self-sufficient in a short period of time just because the learning curve is quite quick and the room for error is obviously very small. And so I think that that was very helpful again just from luck stability and a learning standpoint. It also meant that I really tried to seek out opportunities for mentorship and guidance, which I think is something that when people are first starting their career, they don't necessarily do a lot, simply because it can be intimidating.
I love the New York Times and it will always have a very special place in my heart. Professionally and personally, the experiences that I had there really allowed me to do things I never dreamed of and as a result have also opened up personal opportunities as well.
I think one of the best things about my experience with The Times is that I was able to work on so many different depths. And so, you know, when you're fresh out of school having the opportunity to spend the first couple of years of your career doing a lot of different things and learning from some of the best people in the industry to do it for, just makes you incredibly well rounded in a way.
I know you're doing a multitude of projects, but which has been the most rewarding that you’ve worked on?
So, right now, I am a visiting Nieman Fellow at Harvard, and that has been incredibly rewarding both professionally and personally. I think once you graduate and you enter the job market in some ways, if you're not careful or mindful, you can begin to lose your sense of academic curiosity over time. And what I mean by that is you know obviously as a reporter or even an editor like you're thinking about how to put together one tightly packaged story, or a series of stories. And so what Nieman has really allowed me to do is simply to just be curious, without having to end up at an arrived outcome that makes sense. So I don't have to produce a report or paper, or like any like anything of the sort — it's really up to me to decide how I like to relay my findings.
My original thesis is that I wanted to explore how a centralized hub within a social media space can be used to amplify the stories of underrepresented communities and an effort to create an avenue for us to be changed with hopefully greater outcomes towards racial justice. And what I realized when I started was, you know, I don't necessarily need to focus so much on the amplification of stories. What I really need to focus on are the levers for which you can create civic engagement to help drive outcomes. And to that extent, I've been focusing a lot of my energy and thoughts around philanthropy.
For example if you think about last summer, and all of the small dollar donations that were made to bail-out funds. At the height of the protests I think the one in Minneapolis raised $20 million in a very short span of time. I mean this was a small organization that no one knew of and they raised so much money. That's a really powerful thing when you're talking about movements for social justice or otherwise the ability to galvanize people in that way and put the resources in the hands of people who are doing the work on the ground. And so to be able to just explore those things and think about them and read and, you know, discover more questions than answers is just really cool.
As you mentioned before, you are now working at Facebook, so what are you doing there and what have you learned thus far?
I work in news at Facebook and beyond that I can't get into too much detail. But one of the things I've learned thus far is the importance of the relationship between tech and journalism and really what it means to use a tech platform as a storytelling platform. It's very different from newsrooms and the way that they work. So far I think that's one of the most important things that I've learned.
Do you have any advice for staff at The Red & Black now?
Yeah, I would say a couple of things. I think it's OK to have ideas and ideals, about what you want to do, and who you want to be when you graduate — that is really important. But more than that, I think the thing I would encourage students to have is a very core sense of their “why.” We are in a time right now in our industry where things are very much in flux in terms of what storytelling looks like, you know, the ways in which you disseminate information and so on and so forth. And I think if you're not careful not having your core sense of your why can leave you very much adrift and blowing in the wind, as trends come and go.
The second thing I would say is that, in addition to having a core sense of your why, start building your skill set. And what I mean by that is, every time I've taken a new job, I've started at the end and I've asked myself: OK, when I move on from this role, what are the skills I want to have, not mastered per se, but have strengthened or learned to move on to the next thing?
You have to think about how every role you take is adding something different or new to your toolkit. So for example, my experience at the New York Times gave me a different level and understanding of reporting and editing. My experience as the assistant managing editor at The Daily Beast gave me the experience to understand what is required to lead in a news organization and the different bits and pieces that come together to make decisions. My experience at Facebook right now is really showing me the intersection between tech and journalism right now which, increasingly, the lines of that are getting very blurry.
So it's a good thing to understand how those intersections work. And so with every role I would say, you know, start at the end, when it's all said and done: what do you want to take away from it. And I think if you do those two things in particular, you'll find yourself, way more flexible about opportunities that come up and you end up with a pretty varied career as a result.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
I think I would just say, you know, enjoy the time, you know, don't forget to show up for each other. There are people who you can cultivate relationships with. If you are looking for a new opportunity or you when you're just having a horrible day, I can talk to someone else who is in the industry who gets it. And so, you know, I would say, our industry is such a grind. And I understand that it's very fast paced and we're always chasing the story or whatever else is going on, but it's equally important to show up for your colleagues and the people around you. Don't forget those things. It's just important to build your own community that will travel with you throughout the course of your career.