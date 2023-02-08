Athens, Ga. -- A new scholarship fund and annual scholarship will support student journalists at The Red & Black who make a commitment to diversity in news coverage and in newsroom leadership.
Established by former Editor-in-Chief Juanita Cousins Traughber, the fund endows an annual $1,000 scholarship award and supports the ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at The Red & Black.
During her time at The Red & Black from 2005 to 2008, Juanita I. Cousins made an impact on the publication as a reporter, columnist and editor. As the editor-in-chief for the 2007-2008 school year, she made history as the first Black woman named to the top position since The Red & Black's founding in 1893.
Since graduating from The Red & Black, Cousins, now Traughber, continues to support the student news organization as a donor, contributing to its scholarships and stipends. The new fund is seeded with major gifts made by Traughber and her husband, Charles, in 2021 and 2022. The focus of the funding is to foster diversity in the newsroom — in both coverage and student leadership. Their initial gifts ensure that the scholarship will be awarded for the coming 10 years.
“Some of my most treasured memories from college are from 540 Baxter Street and the visits I made across UGA’s campus while reporting for The Red & Black. Those experiences were a springboard to a successful journalism and public relations career,” she said. “I am glad to share our family's philanthropic work with student reporters, especially for scholarships to historically underrepresented people in the newsroom and for reporting on traditionally uncovered topics in the newspaper. It is a small investment in the place that gave much to me.”
The first scholarship will be presented at the Red & Black awards banquet in April 2023.
Additional donations made to the fund will support the continuation of the scholarship award beyond its first 10 years and will also support stipends for student DEI committee members at The Red & Black.
The annual scholarship will be presented to a student who:
Has demonstrated commitment to The Red & Black newsroom through involvement for at least two semesters
Has produced significant reporting, in particular around diversity, equity and inclusion topics
Has served as a newsroom leader, supporting a more inclusive newsroom
Is a sophomore or junior with plans to continue at The Red & Black in the year ahead
Nominations for recipients of the award will be accepted during February of each year. Student staff can nominate themselves or others. Nominations also can be made by non-student Red & Black staff.
“Juanita’s actions in developing this award speaks volumes about how much she values The Red & Black and its student journalists — both in the present and the future,” said Jamar Laster, 2023 chair of the Board of Directors of The Red & Black Publishing Co. “Moreover, this gift lets us know that we're fulfilling our mission of being a training ground for future journalists and good stewards of student journalism.”
To contribute to the fund, and learn more, please click here.
More about The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a nonprofit student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501(c)(3) organization with dual missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our community as a reliable, independent news source. We publish daily at redandblack.com and produce a regular newspaper. We also publish special-interest magazines and books. Independent of UGA, we receive no funding from the university and support ourselves through advertising, events, merchandise sales and donations. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black, serving in staff positions or completing our journalism training.