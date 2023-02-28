Dania Kalaji, a senior journalism major from Pensacola, Florida, is The Red & Black’s Spring 2023 Digital Managing Editor.
Starting out as a news contributor, Kalaji moved into the role of Outreach Manager before taking on Assistant Campus News Editor, DEI Chair and now serving on the head editorial leadership team as Digital Managing Editor. She works to enhance page views, social engagement and website layout while publishing hundreds of stories that cover breaking news, feature editorials, columns and enterprise.
An ambassador for the college of journalism, Kalaji was recently selected as a 2023 Levin Leader through the Cox Institute. In addition to her journalism major, Kalaji is also pursuing a minor in film studies and an interdisciplinary writing certificate.
Outside of UGA, Kalaji is a former Dow Jones News Fund Multiplatform Editing Intern and a Gannett Intern. She is currently working in her second semester as an NBC News and MSNBC Social Newsgathering Intern researching the top news stories on NBCNews.com, the TODAY show, TODAY.com and all NBC platforms through the verification of user-generated content across social media.
Why did you join The Red & Black?
I was a freshman when I joined The Red & Black. I went to the journalism career fair, and I went up to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first thing the recruiter said to me is, “Do you work for The Red & Black?” And I said, “No.” And he said, “Go work for The Red & Black and come back to me.” That stuck in my brain because I thought, “What is so special about this place?” I really wanted to have more exposure working in a real newsroom with actual, real-life experience because I had no idea what that world was like at all. I didn't know what it would lead to. I didn't know how long I was gonna stay there. I didn't even know that I would have a byline. It means a lot now, looking back at it.
What has been unexpected about your experience at The Red & Black?
One of the more unexpected things was reactions from stories. I don't think people really understand how much your stories impact other people in the community. I will always turn back to this one story that I did about mental health at UGA and several students that have passed away. It was a lot–I didn't know how everyone would handle that because I couldn't even handle it myself. When I unexpectedly got an email from the president of UGA, Jere Morehead, he was not happy. There was a story he sent us that he wanted us to publish on behalf of the opinion desk. I look back at that story and I can't believe I was able to do that. The Red & Black gave me that opportunity to share that story to a huge audience, and so much was able to come from it. I use that story in every interview that I have because I'm so grateful that I was able to have a platform and a supportive group like The Red & Black. Just having people like-minded like you and knowing that there is that group of people that are always going to be behind you is a really nice feeling.
Do you have any favorite memories from working here?
I think the memories that I'll hold really fondly in my heart are the times where I was able to actually connect with the people in this newsroom beyond a work relationship. Even just getting to know my boss, Charlotte, on such a deeper level and being able to have her as a mentor and professor and boss at the same time, but also as a friend to me. Relationships like that are really long lasting and have made me reflect back on The Red & Black in such a great way. I'm a senior, and I thought for my last semester that I would take it chill. Part of that was, “Should I let go of The Red & Black?” I literally could not physically. It wasn't gonna happen. The friendships and the silly conversations when you're here super late and you're delirious and you want to leave but at the same time you're like, “No, I don't want to leave. I'm having a really good time.” Being a leader is the most rewarding part of it.
What’s been the most challenging part?
Balancing your workload and your personal life. You can get sucked into The Red & Black. If you really love journalism, and you're passionate about it, then that won't become a huge issue for you. I was involved in a lot more extracurriculars besides The Red & Black because I wanted a real taste of everything that UGA had to offer. I wanted to make sure that I wasn't just putting all my eggs in one basket. If you do want to be a high up editor or a leader, then you know the time that comes with it. It honestly was never an issue for me even though I was doing a bunch of things at the same time, and I think it was because I just love it so much that I never wished I wouldn't have taken on this role or done that story or helped that person. A lot of people would love to be in your position, so take it as you will. Time management is key.
As The Red & Black is expanding their digital content this semester with a weekly digital production, what goals do you have for both yourself and the newsroom as Digital Managing Editor?
We didn't know until recently that this was going to be a huge shift. I thought, “Oh my gosh, I'm a graduating senior and in my last semester and I'm gonna be leading this huge shift, too.” But, I have such a great leadership team in Martina [Essert] and Stuart [Steele]. I literally wouldn't be able to do so much without them. I think the biggest overall goal for The Red & Black was shifting from paper-heavy to digital-heavy content. My biggest goal was to focus on our digital stories to make sure that they're packaged with as much multimedia as they could have. We are upping our skills with the entire newsroom on video and how to take good photos and audio. I do the analytics every week, so when we're packaging stories at digital production, you can see how much that hard work is paying off in the pageviews.
How has your identity as a Syrian American influenced your journalism career thus far and your involvement in DEI initiatives?
Coming to UGA from Florida, I didn't know what I was expecting. I had heard that UGA was diverse, but once you get here, there's like two clubs that I could join that could make me feel more included. Through journalism, there are so many ways to identify yourself and let other people have their platform, too. When I look back at being a Syrian American and what I did through college to make sure that I was representing myself and helping other communities, I'm glad I was able to mix the two because they're two things I care about very deeply. I was the chair for the DEI Committee for a year. At that time, it was somewhat new, so there was a lot of troubleshooting and identifying what we can do immediately and what's going to take a very long time. DEI is a huge initiative that so many people and so many companies are trying to take on, but it will never be accomplished in a set timeframe. Being able to interact with the committee and people who identify with other communities and being able to learn from them, not even necessarily for stories but just to talk to people, has been very enlightening.
I really love social justice journalism, so I've also written lots of opinion stories that I hold close to my heart. Whenever I'm upset or my family is going through something and it has to do with Syria or our culture, I always feel better when I write and when I express those emotions. Just recently, I did a story on the Syria-Turkey earthquake. It's hard when you're in a community like UGA and Athens and you can't turn to people that understand that or have family there. That's fine because that's hard to find, but the best way for me to put my emotions and how much value it has to me is by writing it. I've been able to mix journalism and my identity really well. I take pride in that the most. Moving forward and going into the workforce, that is my priority–knowing that I'll be valued wherever I go.
If we called you in five years for an alumni spotlight, what do you hope you’ll be doing?
This semester has given me a lot of time to think about what I want to do. I think my biggest priority is to be valued wherever I work. I have been really lucky to intern with really cool companies and go to San Francisco or be in my hometown of Pensacola or be a remote intern for NBC. I want nothing more than to be a reporter, specifically a feature or breaking news reporter. I'm looking into a lot of different companies right now, but I love NBC with my whole heart. I think that was also a childhood dream because I grew up with the Today Show and Lester Holt.
Eventually, I would love to be an editor and be able to lead because I've been able to in so many capacities here. I took a critical writing class with Lori Johnston, critiquing films, music and different cultural things, and I absolutely loved it. I'm doing the Cannes Film Festival [study abroad], in part because I love critical writing and reviews, so maybe down the road when I'm slowing down, I could foresee being a film critic.
The best part about senior year is being able to sit with your thoughts and emotions, which can be scary, but I think the most beautiful part of that is knowing that you won't know what tomorrow will bring. Maybe all your friends have jobs and everyone is set up with law school or a great rest of their life, but I think what's really cool about journalism is that that's not always promised. You'll never know what it will bring. If I told you I'd be sitting here, right now, as Digital Manager of The Red & Black, I'd think you're lying. I'm trying to embrace the uncertainty as something that can be good. If you have a passion, if you have an interest, then you'll be great.