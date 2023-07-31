Elizabeth Rymarev, a senior journalism major from Cumming, Georgia, is The Red & Black’s Fall 2023 Editor in Chief.
Rymarev has a diverse background at The Red & Black, having held various roles such as Eat and Drink Digital Editor, Senior Guides Editor and Assistant Culture Editor.
As a student journalist in Athens, she is passionate about reporting on the city's historic music scene, cultural restaurants and small businesses. Within her studies, she is also pursuing a minor in history and is dedicated to promoting inclusivity and catering to diverse communities through her work.
Beyond her commitments at The Red & Black, Rymarev participates in the Covering Poverty Project with UGA Grady's Journalism Writing Lab. Collaborating with a small team of reporters, she explores and covers poverty-related topics in Oglethorpe County and publishes in The Oglethorpe Echo, the county's local newspaper. During the summer, she served as the Multimedia Intern at the Atlanta Civic Circle to capture photos through the Atlanta Press Club.
We look forward to Rymarev’s leadership in the newsroom this fall!
Why did you join The Red & Black?
When I switched my major to journalism, I didn’t know how to start or where to go because I didn’t have any previous journalism experience. I remember seeing copies of The Red & Black on campus and even picked up a few issues just to see what it was all about. When I applied for recruitment and went through the process and immediately started reporting and being in the field, I knew it was going to be a worthwhile experience. I get to learn how to be a reporter while doing it alongside people who also have a passion for our newspaper.
What has been unexpected about your experience at The Red & Black?
I honestly expected to just be on the same desk as a contributor forever. I never saw myself in an editor position, let alone Editor in Chief, but the more I contributed and the more I interacted with the newsroom, the more I wanted to be a part of it. I feel supported in every role I’ve had and I didn’t expect that – I love asking people who’ve held the same positions for advice and I also love helping those who are just starting out to find their place here too.
Do you have any favorite memories from working here?
Summer 2022 staff holds such a special place in my heart. It was a smaller, newer staff so we were really working together everyday to make content, learn from each other and have a good time while doing it. It was just me and another editor, Jim Bass, on the culture desk so we really had to be resourceful and creative with our content the whole summer. It taught me a lot about the editing process and how to be a leader.
What’s been the most challenging part?
For me, The Red & Black wasn’t my only time commitment for the past two years, and I had to learn how to balance my time between two jobs, classes, internships and being a college kid. I learned a lot about myself and the extent to which I can push myself and with that comes a lot of practice balancing a heavy workload, prioritizing mental health, being a good friend and also trying to figure out what kind of journalist I want to ultimately be.
What are your biggest goals for fall coverage?
Fall semester is always a nonstop semester – there's always something happening. With Georgia football, a new freshman class and just more people being in Athens, the breaking news always breaks and I think following those stories all the way through to see who it ultimately affects is a goal I have for myself and my staff. Asking ourselves, “What does this mean for our community?” is a question I’ll keep asking next semester and for the rest of my career. I also want The Red & Black to be a place that people can learn shamelessly and have new experiences as a journalist, so really focusing on training, helping and uplifting each other is important to keeping our newsroom strong.
Do you have any particular plans in the works or moments you are looking forward to as Editor in Chief this fall?
I’m really excited to work with everyone on our monthly paper editions. It’s like having a tangible piece of all of the hard work the newsroom puts into making stories happen – there is so many moving parts daily and it’s hard to stop for a moment and realize that, but when the paper is distributed and arrives in your hands, it’ll be a nice feeling to pause and think of everyone who helped proofread, design, place advertisements, take photos and even translate stories into Spanish. It’s the sum of what everyone does for The Red & Black, and it’ll be a nice reminder of my time as Editor.
If we called you in 5 years for an alumni spotlight, what do you hope you’ll be doing?
I love what I do and I know that in five years, I’ll be doing more of it. I always had this vision of myself traveling the world, telling these Pulitzer Prize winning-stories on war and famine and essentially solving world peace in this really ambitious, fantastical way, but the more I learn about my own community and the struggles that my neighbors, friends and family go through in our own corner of the world, the more I want to help them share that in a visual way and in turn connect them with people who can make that change happen. I hope to be in Atlanta, as a photojournalist, covering topics on identity, family, democracy and housing, as well as the topics that make people smile and give them hope.
What is the most important lesson you have learned from working at The Red & Black?
The Red & Black has taught me countless things about journalism, storytelling and life in general. Through my early days as an eager, quiet contributor to my future as the Editor in Chief, the culmination of all of my stories, interviews, photos and essays can be summed up into one invaluable lesson – to show vulnerability in your work by caring for the people whose stories and legacies you tell.