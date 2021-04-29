We are The Red & Black’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Formally established in January, seven staff members at the publication have been collaborating in an effort to address the lack of diversity in the newsroom and in our coverage.
Last summer, our editor in chief Sherry Liang addressed the lack of diversity and inclusion in an editorial, which outlined diversity and inclusion issues at The Red & Black, specifically concerning the absence of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) on our staff.
Going forward, we have outlined ways to do better and be more intentional. Currently, our team is focusing on highlighting diverse members in the community and expanding student outreach efforts to the underrepresented communities we cover.
The team is comprised of seven Red & Black staff members who are devoted to shifting the culture around diversity through honest weekly meetings and conversations to develop sets of initiatives and objectives.
Here’s a little bit about the members spearheading the team.
Sherry Liang, editor in chief from Johns Creek, Georgia, is a third year entertainment media studies and international affairs major. She is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association. She is also a dog person.
Spencer Donovan, executive editor from Atlanta, Georgia, is a third year journalism major.
Dania Kalaji is a second year from Pensacola, Florida. Originally from Aleppo, Syria, Kalaji is the outreach manager and is affiliated with the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association. Her passion for storytelling has ultimately guided her to uplift the voices of minorities.
William Newlin, managing editor from Tucker, Georgia, is a fourth year journalism and international affairs student.
Jeremy Person is a fourth year from Lilburn, Georgia. Person is a freelance writer and an independent filmmaker in Atlanta.
Simran Kaur Malhotra is the health data reporter from Suwanee, Georgia. She is the president of UGA Doctors Without Borders and affiliated with Asian Americans Journalists Association.
Liset Cruz, is a third year staff writer from Buford, Georgia. She is a national member of Investigative Reporters and Editors and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. She covers a variety of topics including politics, social justice and campus news. She plans to pursue a masters degree after graduating from the University of Georgia.
We still have a long way to go, but we hope to amplify the voices and stories of the marginalized communities underrepresented on our staff and best train underrepresented identities in the next generation of journalists.
We hope you will follow along with us in this journey to making The Red & Black a space where everyone feels supported and where everyone can thrive.