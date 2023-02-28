In addition to donating to The Red & Black, 2007 Editor in Chief Lauren Patrick saw the alumni mentorship program as another way to pay it forward to the future of journalism. She got connected with a student who had a shared love of politics and Capitol Hill.
Patrick previously lived in the Washington, D.C., area and had connections and knowledge in politics, a helpful resource for the student, Eva Pound, as she was applying for jobs in the district. Through Patrick’s continued encouragement and emotional support, Pound was able to find exactly what she was looking for in an internship.
“It's always about thinking through how you can be a good coach to get your mentee to that next level that they need to go,” Patrick said.
Alumni are able to use their experience in the industry to guide students in their professional and personal goals as The Red & Black restarts its alumni mentorship program this year.
The program focuses on the concept of a mutual mentorship. A student benefits from the professional and life experiences of the alum, who in turn will learn more about the perspectives of today’s students.
The 2023 program runs from April to December, with the option to extend if both partners are interested. Because the general expectation is to have one regularly scheduled call each month, the program will include around nine calls--a kickoff conversation and a monthly call over the eight months of the program.
Students and alumni are paired together based on both professional and personal interests.
In 2021, Patrick and former Red & Black Communications Manager Eva Pound shared a special mentor/mentee relationship and spoke highly of their experience as part of the alumni mentorship program.
In her search for a mentor to guide her through her summer internship search, Pound had to make the decision if she was going to do the UGA Mentor program or the Red & Black alumni program.
“I felt like The Red & Black was just more of a connected network, and it's closer-knit, so I was able to find people that were actually really similar to me,” Pound said.
Patrick worked at The Red & Black all four years while she was pursuing a journalism degree at The University of Georgia. She served as a contributor, news staffer, columnist, opinion editor and eventually became editor in chief in the spring of her senior year.
“It really was having mentors like [Conrad] Fink and the other amazing professors at Grady that always inspired me to be a mentor,” Patrick said.
Patrick shared that the vote of confidence from Fink, a former Grady professor and someone who had been in the game for so long, helped instill in her that she was on the right path. From this help, she saw the alumni mentorship program as another way to pay it forward to those who came after her at The Red & Black.
Patrick and Pound talked once a month over Zoom, and also had the opportunity to meet in person twice, as they were both in the Atlanta area.
“Lauren is just a really great mentor," said Pound. "She loves mentoring and seeing young people get to where they want to go. She's really great at positive reinforcement, so I just felt very connected to her and leaned on her whenever things got really chaotic.”
In light of the mutual mentorship aspect of the program, Patrick shared that through storytelling and hearing about Pound’s experiences, they thrived and learned from each other through their shared journeys as journalists.
“I think anyone at The Red & Black could benefit from mentorship,” said Pound. “Everyone that is involved with The Red & Black is super driven, and our alumni are doing really incredible things in journalism, so I would encourage anyone that needs advice to ask someone that has been in your shoes before.”
You can learn more about the program at the FAQ, which is here.
If you are a student interested in joining the program, click here.
If you are a Red & Black alum interested in becoming a mentor, click here.