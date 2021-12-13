Jacqueline GaNun, a 21-year-old from Savannah, served as the fall 2021 editor-in-chief for The Red & Black. She previously worked in the newsroom as a COVID-19 reporter, assisted the recruitment staff and held multiple roles on the news desk.
GaNun’s leadership in the newsroom and tenure as editor-in-chief saw the return to weekly print editions after the disruption to print schedule caused by COVID. She also focused heavily on diversity and inclusion, which led to the notable addition of a Spanish-language translator to the newsroom staff.
Why did you join The Red & Black?
I joined The Red & Black to basically learn how journalism worked. I had no prior experience at all and wouldn’t be able to start classes until I was accepted to UGA’s J-school, so I wanted to see what it was like and if I would want to continue with journalism as a career path. I joined my first semester of freshman year and enjoyed it so much I stuck around.
What has been unexpected about your experience at The Red & Black?
I was honestly surprised about the intensity of the reporting The Red & Black does. Like many others, I made the mistake of assuming that because The Red & Black was a student newspaper, the articles wouldn’t be as hard-hitting, but I was pleasantly surprised to find out it is a true news source for people at UGA and in Athens.
Do you have any favorite memories from working here?
All of the late nights at production getting to know each other, and getting together with editors outside of the newsroom has been some of the most fun. One of my favorite memories was our recent end-of-semester editor dinner.
What’s been the most challenging part?
Recognizing that The Red & Black does not represent the UGA or Athens communities in terms of diversity across multiple identities. There are many Red & Black editors and contributors who have been doing incredible work in this area and I give so much credit to them. I have already seen improvements at The Red & Black and know that there will be even more progress thanks to the people who are working hard to make it happen.
If we called you in 5 years for an alumni spotlight interview, what do you hope you’d be doing?
I hope to be reporting in a decently large city. I’m very open to whatever the future holds, and I try not to plan things incredibly hard and fast, but I do hope to be working as a journalist.
What is the most important lesson you have learned from working at The Red & Black?
I have learned how important it is to have patience with people and be open about sharing advice that has helped you. I had no experience when I came in, so I know what it’s like to feel out of place in a newsroom, but I had great editors that helped me along the way.
Is there anything outside of The Red & Black that you’d want us to highlight?
Last summer, I interned at The Current, a nonprofit investigative news source in coastal Georgia. That was such an important experience for me because I got to see firsthand how community journalism can help people who live without robust local news holding people accountable. I also got to learn from incredible journalists and fellow interns.