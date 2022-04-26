Lucinda Warnke was presented with the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Award at the 2022 Red & Black spring awards banquet, held on April 21 at Georgian Hall. The Red & Black scholarship award honors Red & Black alumnus Wade S. Ricks.

The award is made possible by the Wade S. Ricks Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created in October 2021 to honor Wade Ricks, whose journalism career started in The Red & Black newsroom and spanned decades, taking him to news outlets including the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and CNN. He later went into law, working as an advocate for the overlooked and the underserved.

The award was presented to Warnke by Janet Kolodzy, Ricks’ wife, and Lance Helms, chair of the Red & Black Board of Directors.

The Wade S. Ricks Award is presented to a Red & Black newsroom staffer who embodies Ricks’ commitment to journalism and community, with a focus on enterprise reporting. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

Warnke, the 2022 awardee, served as The Red & Black’s news editor in summer 2021, campus news editor in fall 2021 and news editor in spring 2022. She also joined the enterprise reporting team and plans to focus on enterprise reporting in the coming year.

"It was so wonderful to join in the joyous celebration of great Red & Black journalism,” Kolodzy said. “I am thrilled that such a dedicated journalist received the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Award, ensuring that the vibrant and dogged community reporting he loved flourishes."

“For the scholarship committee this was a challenging decision as we reviewed nominations and applications from students with a history of working at The Red & Black and a commitment to rigorous journalism,” said Helms. “Our final decision was driven by the student’s demonstrated commitment to the newsroom, potential for continuing enterprise work at The Red & Black and the weight of recommendations from her peers.”

I’m honored to have been chosen as the inaugural winner of the Wade S. Ricks Award,” said Warnke. “It’s a huge vote of confidence from both my peers and The Red & Black Board of Directors, and I’m thrilled to have my contributions to this news organization recognized in the form of a scholarship named for someone who was so passionate and dedicated to the journalism profession.”

More about The Red & Black

Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with the dual mission of training students for careers in the news media and providing reliable, independent news for the UGA and Athens communities. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising sales, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and publish a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in session on campus. We also publish special-interest guides including UGA 101 and Eat & Drink Athens, GA.