Where did you intern this past summer and what was your position?
I interned with Grace & James Kids, a children's clothing retailer, as a Content Marketing Intern.
What did your day-to-day tasks consist of?
My day-to-day tasks primarily consisted of creating email marketing campaigns to advertise their products. This involved a lot of creating graphics and copywriting, and then using MailChimp to schedule and send the campaigns. While the emails were my main focus, I also helped create graphics for SMS marketing, Instagram and shipping inserts.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you did at your internship?
The Red & Black helped prepare me by making me more familiar with MailChimp. Although I'm not heavily involved in the daily newsletters here, I became more familiar with it by making custom emails for advertisers, dropping in display ads in the newsletters and updating the subscriber lists.
What was unexpected about your experience?
I did not expect to be able to meet directly with one of the owners to brainstorm marketing campaigns and tactics and to receive feedback directly from her. It was nice to see first-hand how the owners and VPs brainstorm and plan different things.
What advice would you give to students seeking internships?
My advice to students is to be prepared to show work samples. Whether it's journalism, advertising or photography, employers love to see what students have previously done and sometimes ask about it in interviews. In my case, I submitted my portfolio which included marketing strategy projects from my classes, and in my interview, the Marketing VP complimented it and asked more about a few of my projects.