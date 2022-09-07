Where did you intern this past summer and what was your position?
I was an editorial intern at Capital B Atlanta. For anyone who is unfamiliar with Capital B, it’s a Black-founded and led, nonprofit news organization that launched earlier this year with both a national and local – Atlanta was the first – newsroom.
What did your day-to-day tasks consist of?
It varied throughout the summer. In June, I was mainly compiling top stories about metro Atlanta and creating a rundown for readers. I also pitched stories and helped out with writing Capital B Atlanta’s newsletter. Then in July and early August, I was focused on writing the stories I pitched or were assigned, so it was a lot of researching for background, finding sources and interviewing during that time. Any other time was spent shadowing Capital B Atlanta’s editor.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you did at your internship?
I think The Red & Black prepared me really well for the collaborative aspects of the internship. A big advantage of working at a smaller organization is how close-knit and interconnected the staff was, so things weren’t really done in a vacuum. It felt similar to working at The Red & Black, especially when you’re on a desk — you know what people are working on, you’re offering help if needed and giving each other feedback.
What was unexpected about your experience?
Just getting my foot in the door there at all. Before Capital B launched, I distinctly remember telling a professor that I’d love to be involved, and she encouraged me to reach out, which I never did because I was too nervous. In the end, through the Atlanta Press Club, I was able to, which feels very serendipitous.
What advice would you give to students seeking internships?
When searching for opportunities, try looking outside of the mainstream organizations and outlets. There are places out there that are looking for help but don’t benefit from the same visibility, so don’t discount them. Also, I would advise not taking on unpaid internships. I know there’s a belief that students should do just about anything to gain experience, but I don’t subscribe to this. Even if you’ve never had an internship or any journalistic experience, your time is valuable and that should never be taken for granted or exploited. It’s easier said than done, but don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself if a place wants to hire you but isn’t offering any compensation. You’re not being difficult or ungrateful for asking.