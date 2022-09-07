Where did you intern this past summer and what was your position?
CNN Newsroom in Atlanta, and I was heping produce the Ana Cabrera show.
What did your day-to-day tasks consist of?
I would call and discuss with the show team, stack visual elements in the rundown, write tells – short, 30 second stories – for Ana to read on air and sometimes call video in the control room during the show.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you did at your internship?
The fast-paced nature of the newsroom and collaborating with a team was something I easily fell into because of my time at The Red & Black. I had to write a bit at CNN, so my skills in news writing at The Red & Black transferred over. One day I shadowed The Row, which is CNN’s fact-checking team. It came natural to me because of our extensive fact-checking training here, so I had a lot of fun that day.
What was unexpected about your experience?
The speed of the newsroom. I thought news moved fast at The Red & Black, but in TV, it moves even faster. We would get breaking news in, and 10 seconds later Ana would be saying it on air. Sometimes, we would have a whole rundown for our show, and then an hour before air, big news broke and we had to completely rework our rundown. Another thing that caught me off guard is the difference between TV writing and digital or print writing. TV has to be even more concise, but is imbued with more emotion and is much more informal than our writing at The Red & Black. Since people are hearing it and not reading it, it has to be conversational. My line producer would always say, “How would you tell your mom this story?” Translating that into a news story did prove to be a challenge at first, but I got better at it.
What advice would you give to students seeking internships?
Talk to people and network. Even if you don’t think you’d be interested in an internship, companies might be able to formulate a position that would cater to what you want to do as a career. Go to the career and internship fair, apply to a bunch of internships and talk to your professors. You never know what cool people your professors know in the field.