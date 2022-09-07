Where did you intern this past summer and what was your position?
I spent this summer at KXAN News in Austin, Texas, as a reporter intern.
What did your day-to-day tasks consist of?
Each day, I would attend the morning and afternoon pitch meetings. Throughout the day, I would go along with reporters while they chased their stories. I helped them out with tasks and practiced my own skills such as recording stand-ups, writing scripts or articles and creating news packages.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you did at your internship?
The Red & Black prepared me immensely for my internship at KXAN. The staff was impressed with the writing skills I came in with and my knowledge of the reporting process. That’s all due to The Red & Black.
What was unexpected about your experience?
I wasn’t expecting the KXAN newsroom to be so warm and welcoming. I feel like there is this assumption that interns are mistreated or always given the grunt work, which can happen, but everyone there treated me like an equal and valued my work.
What advice would you give to students seeking internships?
My best advice for students seeking out Grady-oriented internships is to get involved in organizations like The Red & Black because the experience truly helps so much in getting the internship and then being successful at it. You have work to show and you are ready to take on their projects. The experience will take you so far.