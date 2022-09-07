Julianna Washburn at KXAN News

Julianna Washburn, The Red & Black's Recruitment Manager for fall 2022, interned over the summer at KXAN News in Austin, Texas, as a reporter intern. (Photo Courtesy: Julianna Washburn)

This past summer, Red & Black staff members had a variety of internships across the country. From writing in newsrooms to producing multi-platform content and reporting on air, we caught up with five of these individuals to reflect on their internship experiences as they return to Athens.