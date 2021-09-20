Our mentorship program is designed to encourage the development of The Red & Black alumni network. The program is focused on the concept of mutual mentorship. A student benefits from the professional and life experiences of the alum, who in turn will learn more about the perspectives of today’s students.
How does the program work?
It’s simple. An alum of The Red & Black is paired with a current student. Pairings are based on surveys that both complete, and we do our best to match professional and personal interests.
What is the time commitment?
In part this will be up to the two of you, but the general expectation is that you have regularly scheduled conversations — at least once a month — and have at least one longer meeting per semester, whether in person or as an extended video call.
I’m in! How can we set ourselves up for success?
Start off with a conversation about what each of you is looking for in the mentorship.
Students: Do you want career advice? Tips for journalism projects you are working on? General guidance for navigating the professional world? Let your alum partner know what you’d find most helpful.
Alums: Do you want to share professional expertise? Do you want to help a new journalist avoid pitfalls you encountered? Do you want to learn more about how younger people approach and consume news? Let your student partner know what motivated you to give back.
Any other practical tips?
Everyone is busy. So setting aside time to meet should be a priority. A few ideas:
Rather than going back and forth about when to meet, set up a regular time. Be specific, e.g. “We’ll talk by video call for an hour on the evening of the third Wednesday of each month.” It’s inevitable that things will come up and you will have to adjust, but it’s easier to tweak a scheduled appointment than come up with one from scratch once a month.
Jot down some talking points. You can even create a shared document in which you make notes when things come up. This will make sure you cover questions or ideas that you have between your conversations.
Throughout the month, share ideas you run across or things you watch or read. Forward a link to a compelling article. Share a Twitter thread about newsroom careers. Recommend a TikTok account.
How long does the program run?
We are setting up the partnerships to run for one semester, with the option to extend for longer if both partners want to. That means a minimum of five calls: a kickoff conversation and then a monthly call over the four months of a semester.
We want to meet in person for lunch or dinner. But one of us is a student and the other is a working journalist, i.e. not rolling in cash. Can you help us out?
Yes! The Red & Black is setting aside funds through our Diversity & Inclusion efforts to help make mentorship as easy as possible, including covering the cost of a shared coffee break or a meal. When you sign up, we will give you details.