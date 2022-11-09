When legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died in late October, Red & Black alumni took to social media to share their favorite memories of the iconic sports figure, whose career spanned over three decades. With their permission, we compiled some of these stories.
“While I never had an official interview with [Dooley] while at The Red & Black from 2002 to 2004, it was always a pleasure when he would randomly stop by, namely on Tuesdays just before or after the weekly press conference in the bowels of Stegeman Coliseum. As many have said, he may have been a legend, but you never felt that talking to you was beneath him. One year before the Vanderbilt game, one of those chats with beat writers turned into him recounting how many tough games Georgia had against Vanderbilt, no matter what kind of team Georgia had that season.”
Brad Harrison
Senior Marketing Specialist and Social Media Coordinator at Atrium Health Navicent | Red & Black Sports Writer, Football Beat Reporter and South Campus Beat Writer, 2002-2004
“On the non-sports side, I was surprised when Vince Dooley came to meet with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board to explain a project he was supporting at the Atlanta History Center. Big history buff, but I hadn't known. Much later I read a column by Loran Smith that mentioned Coach would send him on assignments to the UGA Library. He said Dooley loved libraries.”
Brian P. O’Shea
Senior Digital Producer at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution | Red & Black Editor in Chief, 1980-81
“Vince did a podcast for us where he came into our Athens Banner-Herald office. I was responsible for getting him to Sanford Stadium for a photo shoot before driving him home. In the 15 or 20 minutes we had together in my car, he was genuinely focused on learning more about me as a person. Where I grew up. How I found my way to Athens. How long I had been in Athens. It was just his friendly nature and willingness to care for others, even if he knew little about them. He was that way to everyone.”
Ryne Dennis
Sports Editor at The Athens Banner-Herald | Red & Black Sports Editor and Sports Writer, 2007-09
“This photo hung in The Red & Black office for years. One day, I took it to Dooley. He said he didn’t remember dressing up like Hamlet. He laughed and signed it. Then, I took it home with me.”
Josh Katzowitz
Content Director at The White Coat Investor, Author and Boxing Contributor at Forbes | Red & Black Sports Editor and Sports Staff Writer, 1997-2001
“My husband was once doing a phone interview with Coach Dooley for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. My 11-year-old son, Sam, then as now a bigtime Bulldogs fan, was in the front yard throwing a football. When the interview was done, my husband called Sam to the phone. The coach greeted him and offered some life advice: “Stay in school.” Sam did – and now plays baseball in college. Coach Dooley was a class act.”
Sylvia Colwell Davis
Health Editor at WebMD | Red & Black Reporter, Copy Editor and Assistant City Editor, 1980-82
“He always, always took my call, even when he knew I had to ask him about something controversial. He was one of those that understood our roles as reporters and often seemed to relish the back and forths with beat writers.”
Lya Wodraska
Personal Trainer | Red & Black Sports Editor, 1990s
"After Ron Polk led UGA to the College World Series, he went back to Mississippi State. Dooley had a tough time hiring a replacement. About three or four candidates didn’t take the job, including Florida State’s Mike Martin. The headline in my story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was something like, Martin Snubs Dooley Again.' I found out Dooley was interviewing David Perno one night. I staked out Butts-Mehre. Dooley came out around 11 p.m. and told me he would talk to me at 8 a.m. the next morning. When I arrived at his office, he pulled out a dictionary and read me the definition of snubbed, which was to reject someone with sarcasm. He looked me in the eyes and said, 'I don’t believe anyone rejected me with sarcasm.'”
Mark Schlabach
Senior Reporter for ESPN Covering Golf & College Football | Red & Black Sports Editor and Reporter, 1993-96
“Michael Giarrusso sent me as a young APer to Coach Dooley’s house to write a piece about his famous passion for gardening. I think Michael was just searching for a topic I could handle halfway decently, and I struggled through several attempts to write an acceptable lede before finally landing on a pretty good one. Anyway, Coach Dooley could not have been more gracious and walked me around the grounds for probably an hour, telling me about the origin of seemingly every plant. That includes a species of hydrangea named after him (you’ll have to click the link above to get that story). You could tell from listening to him how much he enjoyed studying plants and imagining how he could incorporate various types into his gardens. He had a learnedness about him that would have been at home in the faculty lounge.”
Kyle Wingfield
President and CEO of Georgia Public Policy Foundation | Red & Black Reporter, Managing Editor and Editor in Chief, 1997-2001
“I was sitting near the back of the team charter flight following a 17-17 Citrus Bowl tie with Florida State in 1984 (reporters could purchase seats on bowl trips in those days). The game ended with Kevin Butler falling only a few feet short on an amazing 71-yard field goal attempt that would have won the game. Georgia threw a couple of long incomplete passes before Butler's miss. On that plane flight, I saw Dooley walk up and take a seat next to Butler. I learned later that Dooley apologized to Butler for not calling shorter pass plays that might have set up a more manageable field goal attempt. I've posted earlier about seeing Dooley's eyes filled with tears after hugging Ray Goff's wife, Stephanie, following the press conference to announce Goff's firing when Dooley was athletic director.”
Charles Odum
Red & Black Sports Editor, Assistant Sports Editor and Staff Writer, 1982-3