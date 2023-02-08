Accompanied by In-N-Out burgers, a hurdling football player and a chance encounter with the Second Gentleman, Red & Black staffers realized that coverage of a game as noteworthy as the College Football National Championship was always destined to be shrouded in a whirlwind of unforeseen moments.

Before the wheels of the plane even lifted off the tarmac of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, chaos ensued as assistant photo editor Sidney Chansamone, photo editor Jessica Gratigny, assistant sports editor John James and sports editor Stuart Steele sat anxiously in the airport’s delayed shuttle.

A mere 2,205 miles, more or less, stood between them and their coverage of the national championship. Time was on their side, as the journey’s trepid start accumulated in a triumphant flight to Los Angeles amongst the throngs of anticipatory Bulldog fans.

Before delving into the work ahead, a brief intermission for touristy L.A. sightseeing was necessary. Led by Gratigny’s California-based family, the crew prioritized the all-but-essential In-N-Out burger, taking a drive through the City of Angels. A stop at the Walk of Fame resulted in a photo of James with Snoopy’s star, an image he said he will “treasure forever.”

Less than 24 hours later, the Red & Black crew entered the cavernous tunnels of SoFi Stadium, camera and reporting gear in tow. For college journalists, covering a game at the national scale of a championship is unmatched, a rare opportunity that has generously come twice for the University of Georgia.

Amid celebrity attendees and notable names, the staff succeeded in securing a spontaneous pre-game interview with the Second Gentleman. After running through the stadium’s nondescript tunnels for ten minutes in an attempt to find the meeting point, the group was granted an elusive five minute conversation with Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Surrounded by high energy fans and placed in an unfamiliar environment seemingly overnight, some young journalists may be at risk for distraction. Yet, not one of the traveling reporters fell to the clutches of bewilderment, maintaining their sharp focus, crisp photos and diligent writing throughout the game.

Thanks to a comfortable lead and prior experience covering the Peach Bowl, Steele said the crew was able to write confidently in both tone and story as the time dwindled down. For James, focusing on tasks one by one after mapping out a designated time to work on each aided him in the timely completion of articles. Behind the camera, Chansamone maintained a headspace as clear as her images.

“I stay grounded by reminding myself that I’m there as a photojournalist,” Chansamone said. “Knowing my objective helps me stay calm and collected when we get into the thick of it.”

Sometimes, not even an organized agenda or clear mind can prevent unexpected occurrences. As Kenny McIntosh ran out of bounds after a play, high speed and a lack of space left little options for the running back as he flew towards a flock of photographers. Within seconds, McIntosh hurdled through the air, just barely clearing the photographers, which included The Red & Black’s Jessica Gratigny.

“My favorite memory from the game was hands down the Kenny McIntosh hurdle,” said James. “As soon as it happened, my phone started blowing up with people being like, ‘OMG – is Jess okay??’ or ‘OMG – Jess is famous now!’”

As the game came to a celebratory close, the work of The Red & Black was just beginning. Through curtains of confetti and cheering crowds they went, fleeing to the players’ locker rooms for postgame interviews and first reactions. Steele highlighted his conversations with Brock Bowers, Christopher Smith and Smael Mondon as especially memorable, a rare experience that Steele will not forget anytime soon.

“I was really trying to just soak in the experience during the postgame as it was my last game covering Georgia football for The Red & Black,” Steele said. “I felt a strong sense of appreciation for my time on the beat and with the sports desk in general. On a personal level, working with John to get all our stories together was stressful but also a lot of fun and something I’ll never forget.”

While Georgia fans slept with the peaceful knowledge of a championship win, James and Steele worked through the night, compiling quotes and content for article production. In alternating periods of rest, the pair clicked away at their keyboards. According to James, Steele “passed out first, mid-sentence, with his computer on his lap,” each earning a respective two hours of sleep.

Moving on to editing and fact-checking, James and Steele plowed ahead, pushing diligently through story after story until their plane took flight from Los Angeles at 11:55 a.m. Paper production was now in the hands of Martina Essert, the spring 2023 editor in chief, Abbie Herrin, the fall 2022 design editor and Julia Walkup, the fall 2022 print managing editor.

Unsurprisingly, the group’s connecting flight in Minneapolis was met with delays. Over 1,000 miles away, the Athens crew assembled page layouts, compiled content questions and manufactured what would become the 2022 National Championship special issue. Using the flight delay to their advantage, the travelers placed their finishing touches on each story from the airport.

From their first days working at The Red & Black to now, these four staff members experienced the ebbs and flows of covering college football, including the notable high of a national championship win. With added perspective, professional experience and exceptional opportunities, this crew has left their dedicated work on the pages of a historical issue.

“I had my first story published in a Red & Black newspaper in February 2022,” James said. “Less than a year later, I was on a plane to Los Angeles to cover the National Championship. When I joined The Red & Black, I couldn’t have imagined that as a possibility; I thought I’d write a couple stories, maybe have something to hang up on the wall to impress mom and dad. To reflect on how far I’ve come — and how much The Red & Black has helped me along my career path — is just breathtaking. I’m extremely grateful.”