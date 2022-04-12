The board of directors of The Red & Black has named the first slate of student leaders for the 2022-2023 school year. These students lead their peers in the independent student news organization. They also serve as members of the board of directors.
Erin Kenney will serve as editor in chief for summer 2022. Madison Franklin will serve as editor in chief for fall 2022. Ryan Jones will serve as student ad manager for the 2022-2023 school year. The spring 2023 editor in chief will be appointed in November 2022.
Erin Kenney, Editor in Chief, Summer 2022
Erin Kenney brings extensive experience to the role of EIC. She presently serves as managing editor and previously held leadership positions on the Culture desk and with Special Publications. She also has played an essential role in the re-launch of Ampersand magazine. As a reporter for The Red & Black, she has covered everything from breaking COVID news to in-depth analysis of local businesses. A double major in journalism and English, Erin has freelanced for publications including Apartment Therapy, Matador Network and Down South House & Home. She participated in the Cox Institute’s Digital Natives program, working with her hometown newspaper, The Dallas New Era, to strengthen its digital presence. She has been an active participant in The Red & Black peer mentorship program and in the UGA Mentorship program.
Madison Franklin, Editor in Chief, Fall 2022
Madison Franklin, presently Culture editor, will bring a wealth of experience in reporting, writing, editing and leadership to the role of EIC. In addition to national recognition for her own journalism at The Red & Black, Maddy has helped a host of contributors and staffers develop and improve their own journalistic skills. Her proposed plans for fall include a combination of journalistic rigor, digital innovation and community connection - especially as we head into Georgia's November election. A journalism major and communication studies minor, Maddy currently serves as a AJC UX Research Team Member in the Cox Institute Journalism Innovation Lab. This summer she will be the Atlanta Press Club intern with Capital B.
Ryan Jones, Student Ad Manager, 2022-2023
Since joining The Red & Black, Ryan Jones has excelled in the advertising department, where he presently holds the position of Senior Account Executive. He also serves as a member of our DEI committee. Jones brings strong sales skills and natural leadership ability to this role. The Student Ad Manager leads our student ad team and works closely with all departments on revenue strategies for The Red & Black, as well as serving as a member of our board of directors. A rising senior, Ryan is a marketing major in the Terry College of Business and comes from Dunwoody, Georgia.
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a nonprofit student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 organization with dual missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our community as a reliable, independent news source. We publish daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper. We also publish special-interest magazines and books. Independent of UGA, we receive no funding from the university and support ourselves through advertising, events, merchandise sales and donations. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black, serving in staff positions or completing our journalism training.