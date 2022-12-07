Since its founding in 1893, The Red & Black has launched thousands of careers in journalism and beyond. From bestselling novels and acclaimed nonfiction to beach reads and kids literature, authors with Red & Black roots have covered a wealth of topics. If you’re looking for book gifts – or good reads for your holiday time off — here are suggestions to get you started.

Note: There are so many books with Red & Black ties, this list is just a start. We have a spring list in the works already. If you’re a Red & Black author, or know one, let us know and we'll add you.

Mary Kay Andrews

After working at The Red & Black in a variety of roles in the 1970s, Kathy Hogan Trochek moved on to a long newspaper career and wrote a mystery series in her own name before adopting the pen name Mary Kay Andrews and launching a career as a New York Times bestseller. She’s written dozens of books. Here’s her latest:

From the publishers: Hattie Kavanaugh went to work restoring homes at 18, married the boss’s son at 20, and became a widow at 25. Now, she’s passionate about her work, but that’s the only passion in her life. Hattie falls head-over-heels for a money pit of a house. She’s determined to make it work, but disaster after disaster occurs, and Hattie’s dream might cost Kavanaugh & Son their livelihood. Hattie needs money, and fast. When a slick Hollywood producer shows up in her hometown, she gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: star in a beach house renovation reality show called “The Homewreckers,” cast against a male lead who may be a love interest, or may be the ultimate antagonist. During the demolition, evidence comes to light that points to the mysterious disappearance of a young wife and mother years before. With a burned out detective investigating the case, an arsonist on the loose, two men playing with her emotions, and layers upon layers of vintage wallpaper causing havoc, it's a question of who will flip, who will flop, and if Hattie will ever get her happily-ever-after.

Tony Barnhardt

Former Red & Black sports editor Barnhardt is known as ”‘Mr. College Football.” Take a flashback with this offering:

From the publishers: Taking a decade-by-decade approach to the University of Georgia football tradition, this collection brings together over 40 stories from the most outstanding voices of the program. The spirit of Bulldogs football is not captured by just one phrase, one season, or one particular game; instead, the student-athletes and coaches who made the magic happen over eight decades blend their experiences to capture the true essence of their beloved school. University of Georgia fans will relish the intimate stories told by the figures they have come to cherish.

Mark Bixler

A reporter and editor for The Red & Black in the 1990s, Bixler now is is director of content for Orrick, a global law firm focused on energy and infrastructure, technology and innovation and finance. His journalism career included 10 years at CNN Digital, where he served as a supervising and senior editor, and 10 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he reported and edited. He is the author of:

This is a work of narrative nonfiction published by the University of Georgia Press. Former President Jimmy Carter said of the book: “The journey of the 'Lost Boys of Sudan' is both heartbreaking and inspiring. It speaks to the strength of the human spirit to survive and grow under even the most abject circumstances. Their plight eloquently shows us the terrible consequences for children of war, and their personal triumphs over adversity symbolize a great hope for Africa and the global community.”

Greg Bluestein

Editor in Chief of The Red & Black in the early 2000s and now lead politics reporter at the AJC, Bluestein has been at the forefront of Georgia’s evolution into a battleground state. His first book is:

This book covers how Raphael Warnock and Jos Ossoff flipped two Senate seats in the January 2021 run-off election, following Joe Biden’s narrow presidential victory in Georgia. To report this book, Bluestein said he “did hundreds of interviews, lots of research and, luckily, I was there for a lot of what I wrote about because I had a front row seat as a reporter.”

Deborah Blum

In the 1970s, Blum served in multiple Red & Black roles, including Editor in Chief. She won the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on her Sacramento Bee series on primate research, which led to the book “The Monkey Wars.” Director of the Knight Science Journalism Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Blum is the author of several additional books including:

This book, which was the basis for a PBS series, chronicles one murder after another.

Benji Carr

Carr’s bio states that “as a child growing up in the South with cerebral palsy, he developed an eye for the bizarre and quirky, which provided all of the stories he told his friends and family with a bit of flavor.” A Red & Black alum of the mid 1990s, Carr has worked as a playwright, journalist and storyteller. His first full-length work of fiction is:

In a review, Soniah Kamal, the award winning author of "Unmarriageable," noted: “Benji Carr's mesmerizing debut novel, ‘Impacted,’ a thriller wrapped up in a coming of age, is a heartfelt cautionary tale about secrets and lies, the ties that bind and those we get bound up in. You will root for the sensitive, befuddled protagonist Wade, who is having a rough time juggling the responsibilities of new fatherhood, mourning his own father, and being thrust into exploring his sexuality. In swift punchy prose, Carr has written an unputdownable novel about exploitation and how easily a life can derail and the ways in which second chances become possible, or not.”

Lindsey Rogers Cook

Senior editor for digital storytelling and training at The New York Times, Rogers Cook has written for publications including The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a member of the Times team that won a 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service for its COVID coverage, including comprehensive data packages.

The Red & Black’s first multimedia editor in the 2010s, Rogers Cook has written several young adult novels. The latest is:

From the publisher: “Alice always thought she'd see her brother again. Rob ran away when he was 15, with so many years left to find his way home. But his funeral happened first. Now that she has to clear out her childhood home in Georgia, the memories come flooding in, bringing with them an autopsy report showing her family's lies-and sealed, addressed letters from Rob. In a search for answers to questions she's always been afraid to ask, Alice delivers the letters. Each dares her to open her eyes to her family's dark past-and her own role in it. But it's the last letter, addressed to her brother's final home in New Orleans, that will force her to choose if she'll let the secrets break her or finally bring her home.”

Carrol Dadisman

A Red & Black editor in the 1950s, Dadisman had a legendary career in newspapers and was a longtime supporter of The Red & Black. He mentored generations of young journalists. Drawing on his encyclopedic knowledge of The Red & Black, he wrote:

This book captures the personalities and flavor of campus life at the University of Georgia from the founding of The Red & Black in 1893. It draws on the student newspaper archives to trace the colorful history of student organizations, reveal origins of campus traditions, chronicle the overcoming of resistance to coeducation and desegregation, describe evolution of student fashions and behavior, reflect on joys and occasional disappointments of UGA athletic teams, capture town-and-gown relationships with Athens — and much more.

Darren Epps

A student at UGA from 1997-2001, Epps served as a Red & Black sports editor and later worked as a reporter at publications including the Chattanooga Times Free Press. In 2006, he published:

From the publisher: “This in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the University of Tennessee college football team’s monumental collapse includes all the arrests, losses, and firings that made up the most tumultuous season in school history.”

Carrie Gibson

After graduating from UGA and working at The Red & Black in the 1990s, Gibson went on to report internationally. She also re-connected with and eventually married former Red & Black colleague Chris Stanford. They are based in London. Gibson’s latest book is:

A New Yorker review of the books notes: “This history debunks the myth of American exceptionalism by revisiting a past that is not British and Protestant but Hispanic and Catholic. Gibson begins with the arrival of Spaniards in La Florida, in 1513, discusses Mexico’s ceding of territory to the U.S., in 1848, and concludes with Trump’s nativist fixations. Along the way, she explains how California came to be named after a fictional island in a book by a Castilian Renaissance writer and asks why we ignore a chapter of our history that began long before the Pilgrims arrived. At a time when the building of walls occupies so much attention, Gibson makes a case for the blurring of boundaries.”

Justin Gillis

As the 1981 editor in chief of The Red & Black, Gillis led the newsroom’s first year of transitioning to independence from UGA. He went on to work as an environmental science reporter with four decades of experience writing for publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Miami Herald. With a special focus on climate change reporting, he co-authored with Hal Harvey:

Former Vice President Al Gore said of the book: “Full of illustrative stories and compelling evidence, The Big Fix outlines an ambitious yet feasible guide for addressing the climate crisis. Business leaders, activists, and policymakers at all levels will find inspiration from the pragmatic approaches outlined in this book.”

Josh Katzowitz

A Red & Black sports editor in the early 2000s, Katzowitz has worked and written for publications ranging from the Marietta Daily Journal to the Cincinnati Post and covered the NFL for CBS Sports. He is the author of several books including:

From the Publisher: “Gillman was a true innovator. The kind of football genius that goes overlooked by today's average fan, but who will never be forgotten by the coaches he directly — and indirectly — impacted. What NFL fans watch today in ever-increasing numbers (and the high-flying offenses those fans love) can be directly traced back to the Midwestern coach who was a forerunner to the West Coast offense. That's why if you watched the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, you could see the scope of Gillman's reach. In order to truly understand the reason why football offenses are so exciting today, learning about Gillman is absolutely essential. Katzowitz takes you on that journey.”

James Kendley

A Red & Black Editor in Chief in the 1980s, worked as a reporter and spent years in Japan, teaching and moonlighting as a copy editor. He has written multiple books, including:

One of the 30 projects selected out of 4,563 submissions by Harper Voyager for its digital-first expansion, this is a paranormal thriller. Notes reviewer Zakariah Johnson: “This tale of modern, rural Japan is one of the best blendings of the mystery and horror genres I've come across, not to mention Kendley's terrific grasp of martial arts fighting (especially kendo and judo). Fans of John Connolly or John Donohue should be equally enraptured by this story of three unlikely friends--two cops and an irreverent priest--bucking Japan's hidebound hierarchies to expose the real culprit behind of a series of unexplained murders, murders that both the local religious and industrial leaders would prefer to see left unsolved.”

Julie Leung

Leung’s experience at The Red & Black in the mid 2000s included both reporting and design. Now marketing director for Disney Books, she is the author of children’s books. The latest is:

With illustrations by Julie Kwon, Leung’s latest is a biography of the first Chinese American woman to fly for the US military. Hazel Ying Lee joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II. The book is described by School Library Journal as "inspiring, engaging” and “an excellent picture book biography."

Brittany Luiz

As a Red & Black reporter, news editor and managing editor between 2009 and 2010, Brittany (then Cofer) Luiz broke a story of national significance with the George Zinkhan III triple homicide in 2009. She now works as marketing manager for Tombow, a global arts and crafts company. This contributed to her passion for hand-lettering, which she covers in:

From the Publisher: “‘Lettering with Purpose” will show you how to develop your own artistic alphabet. Whether you’re hoping to personalize greeting cards or just enjoy the art, hand-lettering is an uplifting and compelling craft that anyone can learn. Deepen your understanding of this art form by delving into 100 reflective lettering prompts that spur the imagination. You'll never again ask, "What should I write?"

Colleen Oakley

A Red & Black copy editor and columnist in the early 2000s, Oakley worked as a magazine editor and writer. Now an Atlanta-based bestselling novelist, Oakley has written multiple books. Her latest is:

Library Journal describes the book as a “hopeful tale about the powerful bond of community and how far people will go to protect someone they love.”

Muriel Ellis Pritchett

This Atlanta native worked at The Red & Black in various roles in the mid 1960s. After graduation, she and her Navy husband lived in Chuorinkan, Japan and Bremerhaven, Germany. They eventually returned to Georgia and settled in Athens. After a long career in journalism, Pritchett returned to her childhood love — fiction. She decided to focus on novels for women in middle-age, “struggling with their own problems, like middle-age spread, facial wrinkles, aging parents, perimenopause, mood swings and hot flashes.” Her Feisty Women’s Fiction series includes several titles, among them:

Set against the drama of academic politics, this novel was described by Kirkus Reviews as “an enjoyable university tale for readers who appreciate an older heroine, drama, and romance.”

Mark Schlabach

A 1990s Red & Black sports editor, Schlabach works for ESPN as a football and golf reporter. A former reporter for the Washington Post and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he has written a number of bestselling books, including:

From the Publisher: “Much more than a sports memoir, in “Inseparable” Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin share the previously untold details of the powerful and inspiring story behind the modern NFL’s first one-handed player, and his twin brother’s unrelenting devotion, sacrifice, and love. The Griffins’ unlikely underdog story has already captured the imagination of millions of football fans and physically challenged people around the world.”

Mike Tidwell

A Red & Black columnist in the 1980s, Tidwell is the founder and director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the impacts and solutions associated with global warming in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and nationwide. He is an author and filmmaker and has written several books including:

This book describes Tidwell’s work as a Peace Corp volunteer in the grasslands of south central Zaire trying to teach the benefits of fish farming in some of the poorest villages on the continent. It was described by the Washington Post as “a meticulous and affecting memoir.”

Tommy Tomlinson

At The Red & Black in the mid 1980s, Tomlinson served in a number of roles, including news editor and opinion editor. He spent more than two decades at the Charlotte Observer and was a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist for commentary. He’s written for publications including Sports Illustrated, Esquire and Forbes. His first book is:

From Kirkus Reviews: “A revealing memoir . . . After topping out at 460 pounds and seeing a doctor’s diagnosis of ‘morbidly obese,’ Tomlinson knew he needed to change before the ‘morbid’ part became reality. He doesn’t hold back in his comments about his needs and wants and interjects enough humor to offset the more serious parts of the narrative and keep the pages turning. Readers who are overweight will find encouragement in Tomlinson’s story, which serves as proof that with determination and the right attitude, anyone can win the battle over food addiction and/or obesity. An authentic look at a struggle that millions of Americans face every day.”