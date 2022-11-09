As a multimedia reporter at Fox News Media, Ashley Soriano is no stranger to news. Going live for numerous local Fox television stations around the country, including Fox 5 Atlanta, Soriano has reported from New York and Texas to California and Nevada, all while providing additional content for Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox Radio and Fox Digital.
Soriano’s dedication to her craft shone through while at The Red & Black. Serving as news editor and lead enterprise reporter, she pioneered The Red & Black’s first news podcast, which has now evolved into “The Front Page,” a news round up of the biggest stories of the week. Soriano wrote over 150 news articles while at The Red & Black. A 2019 graduate of UGA, she co-founded the university’s chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
What were your newsroom positions and how long did you work at R&B?
I grew up in the metro Atlanta area. The summer before freshman year, I already knew I was going to join The Red & Black. I had been on the newspaper staff in high school, and I knew I was going to UGA and going to Grady once I eventually got in. So, The Red & Black was always on my radar. I actually contacted the editor in chief at the time and I said, “Hey, I want to join ASAP. When can I do it?” My first semester of freshman year, I joined. I was first a contributor, and then by my second semester I believe I was a staff writer, and then just continued climbing the ranks. I was really dedicated to writing there. I became news editor in I believe it was the fall of 2018. That was also the time when I decided to look into forming the news podcast at The Red and Black. At the time, I think they had a culture podcast, but they didn't have news or sports. So in the fall of 2018, on top of news editor, I created the news podcast, which has transformed into an amazing thing. Now, I don't take credit for that, but I was a podcast-founder slash editor. Then, I applied for the editor in chief position. I didn't get it, but I was offered managing editor. I declined it, but I did hold various positions at The Red & Black.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you are doing today?
There is a lot of overlap. I quite honestly think writing and print and newspapers helped me a lot more than other people who may have only done TV broadcast. There are differences in terms of writing – you can address the audience, you say ‘you’ and you're actually talking to viewers who are watching you on TV. But in terms of writing, The Red & Black really helped propel me in my writing abilities and with investigating various things. For instance, I'm doing a campaign finance story today for TV broadcast, but the skills I learned to research, fact check and investigate really stemmed from my time at The Red & Black. In 2018, we had a gubernatorial election between Kemp and Abrams, and also some mayoral races in Athens, Georgia. I was able to learn the skills of how to find the data and how to analyze it, what to look for and what's important to viewers. You might not think about who's donating to these candidates, but you might see a really prominent name and that piques your interest. I learned how to do all of that from The Red & Black and I'm using it to this day.
You co-founded UGA’s chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists at Grady College. Since entering the professional industry, have you seen a commitment to journalism diversity in the field?
In my job right now, I see the hiring process, and they do consider diversity in the newsroom, which is very important. I've been able to do immigration-related coverage and conduct Spanish interviews. Because I am Hispanic and I can speak Spanish, I'm able to relate to these communities on the border. We do a lot of border coverage and immigration coverage. It was really important to me in college, forming NAHJ, and in my professional career to encourage other Hispanic reporters that there is a community and there is a network out there – you just have to find it. I do think the industry could get better at diversifying their newsrooms, regardless of what that looks like – ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic background.
As a multimedia reporter, your career has taken you across the country. Do you have any favorite memories from your travels?
It's been an amazing, wild ride. Just yesterday, I was sitting on the couch and I texted my friend. I complain sometimes about the job. It's mentally exhausting. Just like many other journalists, even at The Red & Black, I’m sure it gets exhausting. But I was sitting on the couch and I said, “I am so grateful. How did I get here?” I'm just grateful and blessed every single day to see how far I've come in my career and my life. I've grown professionally and personally just by traveling the entire country coast-to-coast. Just last week, I went on a bus tour with a U.S. Senate candidate all across rural Nevada, and I wouldn't have ever seen some of these towns. I would have never met these people. It's so important for everyone, not just in the journalism industry, to engage with other cultures, meet people who are different from you and meet people who have different political views from you. It really helps you grow as a person and expands your mind and your knowledge of the world. I'm just so grateful to be where I am right now.
What advice do you have for students at The Red & Black today?
Graduating from college in December 2019, I was super stressed about what my next steps were and I was still fairly new to TV broadcast – I only had a semester under my belt. I felt like I was really behind my peers. But, I ended up getting a six-month news trainee position at Fox 5 Atlanta, and I was able to produce stories that actually aired in a top 10 market, which is huge right out of college. Granted, my face and my voice weren't on TV, but I was still doing the work that I did in college even at The Red & Black. In TV, you're editing and shooting video, which might not be your day-to-day operations at a newspaper, but you're still using a lot of those same skills.
I worked with someone at Fox 5 Atlanta who was 24 years old at the time. I'm like, “How the heck are you on TV in Atlanta at 24 years old?” She told me about this program that I'm doing right now – Fox News multimedia reporters. It's a team of 10 and it's targeted to early career journalists. We have amazing opportunities. At the time, when I was looking at this 24 year old, that seemed so unattainable. Guess what she's doing now? She's on NBC national news, on The Today Show. That's crazy, right? I started this job that I'm in right now at 23 years old. I'm now 25. It is so extremely attainable. That's what I want to tell people at The Red & Black, whether they stay in newspapers, whether they do multimedia video or whether they end up in broadcasts like me, it is all attainable. Do not accept no for an answer.
Rejection is redirection. If you find that you're rejected for your dream job, if you're rejected for something you're so passionate about and you really wanted and you think you should have gotten it, you were just redirected to another path that's going to be even greater. A closed door really is an open door that allows for another door to open. The reason I ended up in TV broadcast actually is because I did not get the editor in chief position at The Red & Black. I felt like I really deserved it. I was so passionate about it. Before entering college, I said, “I'm going to be editor in chief of The Red & Black. Watch me.” I was devastated to not get it. They did offer me the managing editor position, and I still credit The Red & Black to this day for where I am right now. But, I was like, “How can I challenge myself in my last semester of college?”
I felt really confident in my writing abilities. I could put together a story easily and know how to interview people. How can I take it to the next level? Well, I never had experience in video shooting or editing. I called my advisor and I asked, “Is it too late to switch to Grady Newsource?” They said no, so I did it. That was an extreme challenge for me. It was a really low point, to be honest, in college. I actually went to my advisor about two and a half months in, and I said, “Get me out of here, please.” She said, “Well, it's too late. If you withdraw, you would have to repeat another semester.” I left her office – it was actually during the middle of class for Grady Newssource – and went and cried. After that point, it was only uphill from there. It was challenging. I'm not used to things being hard. As bad as that sounds, I'm used to things being easy for me. I work hard, but things come easily. This one did not. It really taught me that things that are challenging are really important for you to grow in your personal life and your career. I just kept pushing through, and I ended up doing TV broadcast as my career now. It's really wild to see where I ended up, but that's why I just tell people to trust the process. It's all going to work out in the end. The fall of 2019, I'm having a quarter-life crisis at 22 years old. I'm stressed and anxious. Now at 25, I look back and I wish I could just tell myself to trust the process. Don't stress – you are fine. For those students, whether you're a freshman or a senior, we all go through similar things. I still go through similar things at 25. But you'll get through it. Trust the process.