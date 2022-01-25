As Athens celebrates a historic national championship title, Ed Legge remembers his term as a student sports reporter covering the champion 1980 football season. Four decades ago, Legge’s article headlined, “We’re number 6, 4, 2 … 1 !!!!” hit the front page after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators in the SEC championship game. The next stop was facing Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, and clinching the national title.
What do you remember about covering the National Championship?
I remember feeling like the luckiest student on campus because I got to ride along on the equivalent of a holy crusade, which is how my dad and his older brother, militant alums both, thought of it — their younger brother, too. I’d gone to games with my Pa since 1970, and I played drums in the Redcoat Band until I had that “adult” choice to make about being sports editor.
For our younger staff and alums, can you talk about the process of what it was like to file the story?
It was intense because, of course, it was a big story and I wanted to do it justice, and I composed it on a typewriter the evening of my deadline because that’s how we did it, with managing editor Justin Gillis waiting patiently at his desk a few feet away. Almost a week had passed since the game, so I decided to track down some players just back from break for fresh perspectives, which made my story unique — no one else did the “week later” story.
What was Athens like after the win?
Surprisingly sedate for the simple reason that winter break was underway when the team returned, and most everyone was still in New Orleans celebrating their heads off. That near-riot on the floor of the Superdome was our version of the parade, and it seemed like everyone from Athens spilled onto the field when the game ended.
Did you ever think you would see Georgia win another national championship?
I was firmly on the fence considering the fates of so many sports teams from the state of Georgia since then, and even this year my optimism was guarded. Maybe we won’t have to wait another 40 years.
In the 40 years since then, what have you been up to?
I’ve had two newspaper careers, one in sports writing right after graduation, from 1982 to 1985, and one more recently as the only reporter for a small-town paper in Wisconsin, from 2015 to 2017, with corporate communications and various other life adventures in the middle. I’m presently writing a book about a small but significant mark I made on popular culture when I was 15 — working title: “Confessions of a Freebird Yeller,” or “How I Rode a MARTA Bus to Rock ‘n’ Roll Infamy.”
What was the most important thing your experience at The Red & Black taught you?
That persistence pays and comrades from a righteous battle (i.e. producing an independent student newspaper) are comrades for life.
Do you have any advice for sports reporters at The Red & Black?
Enjoy the ride when you get the chance. I had my worst quarter academically in the fall of 1980, but as guilty as I felt when my English professor read us the riot act the last day of class, I wrote the Sugar Bowl preview for The Red & Black’s special edition that night after most everyone had gone home for Thanksgiving. I then made better grades during basketball season.