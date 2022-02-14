It’s hard to get ahold of Greg Bluestein. His schedule is dependent on the day-to-day drama of Georgia politics, which has become more unpredictable and nationally important since the state became a battleground in the 2020 election. When we did get him on the phone, he had to take a brief intermission to answer a call from Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston.
Currently an AJC political reporter and MSNBC and NBC news contributor, Bluestein credits The Red & Black with launching his journalism career. To his list of job titles he has recently tacked on another: author. His book “Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power” will be released in March by Viking.
What were your positions at The Red & Black and how long did you work there?
I was a beat reporter who covered cops, courts and student government. And then I did an internship in Washington for the Wall Street Journal my junior year and, while I was in Washington, I flew back in to interview to be the editor in chief. I went right from — maybe not the best path — reporter to editor. I was a beat reporter for four semesters and then I was editor in chief all of my senior year.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you are doing today?
I wouldn't be anywhere in journalism without The Red & Black, period. It taught me how to write on deadline, taught me how to build sources, taught me how to find story ideas and taught me how to cultivate connections. It taught me the basics of reporting, editing and framing stories. And it was a real world experience that mattered, it wasn't just some laboratory. It affects the community. We had some huge stories at the time about the administration, about athletics and about funding, about budget cuts and all these major controversies that were happening and that are still happening. The community relied on us because we were their main source of news.
What was it like working on a book compared to the day-to-day grind of political reporting?
The book is called “Flipped” and I finished it a few months ago. It's out in March. It was a completely different challenge because it uses different journalism muscles. Things that I might have might have been one line in a newspaper story go on for three or four pages and it's just so much more work. I did hundreds of interviews, lots of research and, luckily, I was there for a lot of what I wrote about because I had a front row seat as a reporter. The book let me use some other muscles to explore and expand on so much of the reporting and write this as a broader narrative about what happened to the 2020 election.
What is it like covering Georgia politics now that it is turning into a swing state and more competitive politically?
It means there's no such thing as a slow news week anymore and that's probably been the case for a while. There's always some development and there's always something happening. And it means that you're under more pressure and there’s more of a spotlight on us as Georgia journalists because national outlets are paying more attention to Georgia. But it just means more scrutiny and attention and more fun. For the longest time, Georgia politics were somewhat sleepy, and kind of backwater in terms of political competitiveness. It was a solidly Republican state that hadn’t flipped since 1982 and everything changed in November. It wasn't so easy and it wasn't some miracle that happened overnight. It took years of work from Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock to plant the seeds for this Democratic revolution and it will have an impact for a long time.
Which was the bigger surprise: the Bulldogs winning the National Championship or Georgia turning blue in the presidential election?
I'd probably say Georgia winning the national championship because I wouldn't let myself believe it until I saw it. As a reporter covering Georgia flipping, you're so close to it that by the end I thought that Georgia could flip. Because of the Trump rhetoric and the lies about a rigged election, I was seeing the real impact of that for voters who were just saying they wouldn't cast ballots because they didn't trust the election system. Whereas with the Georgia game, I didn't let myself get too excited until that Ringo interception. And I was on the field helping our photographers throughout that, so I had literally a front row seat to all that was happening.
Congrats on your new role as a MSNBC and NBC News contributor. What’s the experience of being on TV been like for you?
When I was at UGA, before Grady smartly decided to incorporate all sorts of different multimedia into degree programming, it was basically channelized. I was a news major, but there was also broadcast journalism and magazines was a major back then. It was very specific to help prepare me for my job, but I wasn't smart enough to go and try to get lots of media training and TV training, so I had to train myself to do that on the fly. And covering all this fun political stuff has really helped that because Bill Nigut and Georgia Public Broadcasting gave me a spot on his show, “Political Rewind,” really early on. It was an adventure every week to speak about politics for an hour to big audiences. And then as Georgia became more and more newsworthy, CNN, NBC, CBS and Fox News and all the big networks started wanting to lean on local reporters for their expertise and guidance.
With the 24-hour news cycle and rapid pace of politics these days, how do you find stories that are meaningful and original to share with your audience?
You've got to know your audience first and that's really important and it was a really hard lesson I learned at The Red & Black. I was there during 9/11 and in the aftermath of that tragedy I was writing all these national stories, but they were not geared to my audience. Instead, what I should have really been focusing on was how the attacks were affecting the university population. I figured it out at some point, with the help of student editors and professors, but you have to know your audience. And for my audience now, one of my outlets is political insiders so I get deep into the quirks of the Capitol and campaign decisions and messaging and tone. And then when I'm writing blog articles, I try to write for a statewide audience and sometimes even a national audience. It really does boil down to knowing your audience and trying to develop stories. I also just keep a really long story list on my phone at all times, some of them are aspirational that I'll eventually get to, and some of them are “I need to drop everything and write this tomorrow.”
What advice do you have for students at The Red & Black today?
This is lame, but keep doing it. The Red & Black is a laboratory where you can experiment. And it matters because people are reading it and it’s a fixture in the community. The Red & Black is where you hone your skills and where you develop reporting skills, leadership skills, editing skills and photography skills. Whatever your niche is, go out and cover those beats, develop story ideas, find stories in the community to go cover and keep doing it. It's so important to get that experience. I would not be a journalist at all today, if not for The Red & Black.