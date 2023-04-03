By day, Julie Leung serves as the Director of Content Marketing Strategy at Disney Publishing Worldwide. By night, she is a children’s book author, primarily writing picture book biographies illuminating the life stories of Chinese American visionaries. Previously The Red & Black’s production manager in 2007 and later entertainment editor, Leung is set to release her next book focusing on restaurateur Cecilia Chiang in winter 2025.
What were your newsroom positions and how long did you work at R&B?
I started the summer of my sophomore year, originally as a staff writer. I became a production manager the summer of my sophomore year, so 2007. From there, I started doing writing work. What I loved to do was book and movie reviews, so I naturally fell into the entertainment section. I was ‘out and about’ editor. Back in the olden days, when The Red & Black was a printed daily newspaper, the ‘out and about’ section was a Thursday pullout that covered weekend events happening. It was a special section tucked into the main section of the newspaper, sort of like a weekly zine that I would put together. At some point, I transitioned into being the main entertainment editor.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you are doing today?
I can’t speak highly enough of my time at The Red & Black because most of my day to day skills came from my time there, particularly in the production department but also from managing a team. Sometimes when articles fall through you have to think fast and manage. Those adaptive skills I still use today.
There are two big things I learned from The Red & Black. Being production manager was really great because a lot of the technical skillset I used from taking what was written for the print newspaper and transferring it over to the online edition. I learned a lot of HTML coding, InDesign and Photoshop. I received all of the ads and text and had to mush it together into a layout, so that took a lot of technical knowledge that I didn’t have and learned on the ground at The Red & Black.
Managing a section of the newspaper taught me this executive function, making sure that you are attuned to other people’s needs so that they can deliver on the articles that you need them to deliver on. There is a level of creativity that comes with it, coming up with ideas to write.
How did you first enter the book publishing industry?
What really got me into book publishing is being a journalism and English double major. I love working with words. Writing is the one thing I know I’ve always been good at. When I moved to New York after graduation, granted this was in the middle of the recession, magazines and newspapers weren’t hiring. But where they did need help was online presence. Being the production manager at The Red & Black, I could put up web pages and code basic HTML. After a year or two at a PR agency, which was one of the harder parts of my career, I managed to network my way into a digital marketing assistant position at Random House. That meant converting a lot of those ads into online ads or maintaining an author’s website or Twitter presence. That gave me the edge to get a job in book publishing.
From digital marketing, I hopped around and dabbled in digital products. For awhile, I worked on apps, but I found my groove really with traditional marketing strategy. A good chunk of the best parts of my career so far have been at Random House. I was working under the Del Rey imprint, which is science fiction and fantasy. I worked with George R. R. Martin, Terry Brooks, Pierce Brown, Naomi Novik, a lot of great fantasy writers of our time. In the past year, I joined Disney doing a very similar job to what I was doing at Del Rey but now for Disney IP, so working on Star Wars, ESPN and National Geographic books with other traditional Disney IP.
Networking is always going to be important, but I think a lot of that networking contributed to the homogeneous state of book publishing for a while. I think there’s some systemic changes that are hopefully allowing more people to work from different places with an eye towards DEI which didn’t exist at the time when I was trying to get into the business.
How did you channel your knowledge and appreciation of the written word through journalism into skills applicable to marketing in book publishing? Do you find that marketing for books differs from marketing for other industries and companies?
I never thought I would end up in marketing. I thought I would either be a journalist or an author. I do children’s books as a side hustle, which I very much enjoy, but what I really do appreciate about marketing and what it shares with the traditional journalism background is that we are always thinking about the audience. We’re thinking about what makes someone do the things they do, think the way they think. I think the best part of marketing is that yes, you can sort of be very business school about it in terms of data and consumer behavior. There’s a psychological interest in that, but then the ability to take that data and create messages and campaigns that bring the heart and bring that motivating factor to the audience is very different for books.
What I’ve loved about working in book marketing is I get to read the books and then come up with the taglines. I get to imagine who the perfect reader is for this particular type of title and create a campaign that speaks to that audience. The best marketers are extremely capable communicators, but also someone who can intuitively imagine who this book belongs to, and beyond that, what makes that reader want this book.
Congratulations on winning the Asian/Pacific American Literature Award in 2020! How did you first enter the children’s book industry and successfully transition your writing from communications-oriented to children-oriented?
My first job was in the children’s department of Random House. Those formative years when I was just an assistant and watching all of these children’s books go into the market, I was like, “I could do that.” I wanted to do that, particularly for Asian American stories. Growing up, we didn’t have a lot of those. My first three books were more of a project for hire, just to show that I could be publishable. Those were my middle grade series, “Mice of the Roundtable,” which I’m very proud of.
What I really used that to do was parlay into getting a literary agent. My agent, who is also Chinese American, shares the same vision of getting more Asian American stories and narratives out into the world. I’ve written about Tyrus Wong, Hazel Ying Lee and then my next projects are about I. M. Pei, the architect, and Cecilia Chiang, the restaurateur. Going back to journalism school, so much of my work lately has been picture book biographies, so it requires that same level of research, attention to detail and conveying of the truth. It’s synthesizing data, synthesizing the story, but then communicating it in a way that is moving.
You have an upcoming children’s book about restauranter Cecilia Chiang set to be published in winter 2025. What does a day in the life of Julie Leung look like as both a marketing director and children’s book author?
Most days, my answer is that there’s not much balance. Things have changed a lot since I also have kids now. My best answer is that if you want to be a writer and publish your own work, it helps to look at your writing as a form of enjoyment rather than a hustle. Otherwise, you’ll feel like you’re working all the time.
In order to support my second career of writing, I also have to close the door on the marketing side of my life right at 5 p.m. In my free time, I used to be the type of writer that had to be in a coffee shop with the right vibe. It may be indicative of the fact that I’ve only been publishing picture books for the past five years instead of a full length novel, but these days I’ve had to learn to be flexible about when creativity strikes. It’s not always going to be in the perfect conditions. In order for me to sustain a writing career, motherhood and a day job, I have to find creativity in small, tiny spots. Sometimes when I’m nursing or right before I go to bed I’ve been writing on my phone a lot. That’s, again, compartmentalizing your time, like this is the time to be present with my kids or this is the time to be focused on at least getting a few words down.
The other key thing about being a writer is you can’t expect output to equate to the time spent on it. There are times that I work all day on a paragraph that I’m going to delete by the end of the final product, and that’s okay. Finding value and having spent the time just thinking about it, that’s worth it. Find a little quiet time for you to think about creative ventures. At the end of the day, if I look back at my life and I die tomorrow, the things I’m going to be most proud of are my books. It doesn’t need to be published work, it just has to be written work, and that makes me happy.
Do you have a favorite moment thus far in your career?
One of my proudest career moments was when I got to work on launching “Fire & Blood,” George R. R. Martin’s book. Having grown up with the series, reading it in college, it was such a career highlight for me to actually be working with the author whose work I very much admired. I really got to see a book from beginning to end. It’s just really cool to meet your heroes.
The second piece I would say was winning the APALA Award, the Asian/Pacific American Literature Award. That was huge for me because it was for my first picture book about Tyrus Wong and it was a massive validation that something I wrote was meaningful. That is the highest praise that any writer could ever get, that it felt impactful enough that people read the story. It’s also the first book that has gotten royalties. The fact that it started to earn money beyond what people had already paid me was so meaningful because it feels like it’s a book that has staying power. It has a life of its own. The Wong family has been so supportive of that picture book as well.
What advice do you have for students at The Red & Black today?
The hardest lesson I learned transitioning from college to the working world was self advocacy. It’s a skill that I don’t know if they teach but you have to learn in order to be successful in any corporate or creative environment. The structure of college was great because you got grades, people saw you do the work and then you were given immediate feedback of how well you were doing. Going into a working environment, I didn’t know that you actually had to ask for your raises and push for your promotions. It wouldn’t just happen naturally, and you can’t always just trust that your manager will have your best interests at heart. Learn to always have in your back pocket a network of people who are going to sponsor you, pitch for you and give you opportunities. Start cultivating that in college. Start networking earlier. Make sure that you’re visible. Particularly as an Asian American woman, so much of what I was taught was to not make a fuss, do hard work and you will be recognized for it. Yes, to some extent, but then I also had to really learn that people had to see my work and know who was doing it. It took me a long time to feel comfortable going against the grain. That is my advice for anyone is honoring your self advocacy skills.