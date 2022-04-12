Lori Johnston has occupied many roles in the journalism field, from Associated Press writer to founding her business Fast Copy and now teaching as a Grady College professor. Johnston is a Double Dawg, graduating with a journalism degree in 1995 and recently obtaining a Master of Fine Arts in the inaugural class of Grady’s narrative media writing program in 2017.
Johnston is an admired professor and colleague, and was recognized as one of the Grady Teachers of the Year for 2020-2021. She teaches a variety of classes, including reporting and writing across platforms and investigative reporting.
What were your newsroom positions and how long did you work at R&B?
I walked into The Red & Black as soon as I moved into O-House as a freshman. So I essentially started working for The Red & Black before classes even began my freshman year. I went to high school in suburban Chicago, and when I came down to campus I didn't know a soul. But I knew that I love journalism and I knew I wanted to get involved with The Red & Black. And I also knew that is where I could find friend groups as well. I started out as a contributor, and then very quickly I became a staff writer. The recruitment process was not the same as it is now, but we were printing five days a week, Monday through Friday. So I was just churning out stories as much as I could. As a staff writer, I covered the administration beat as one of my beats. Then I was a copy editor, recruitment editor, managing editor and then editor in chief.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you are doing today?
I mean if you think about it, it prepared me for every single step along the way to what I'm doing now. It prepared me for my first job in Augusta, it prepared me to work for the Associated Press, and then to be a magazine editor and a website editor. I learned to write fast, think quickly and think of how to present something to an audience. Those skills led to all of my career paths.
Now as a professor, it's allowing me to really understand what the students who work for The Red & Black now are experiencing and I can encourage them along the way. If I ever have a student in my class who works for The Red & Black, I definitely want to talk to them about their experience. I'll look at their stories after they run and give them some feedback, and also bring my own stories into the classroom to share what I learned along the way.
As a student, I was learning how to deal with the exhaustion that The Red & Black created, in terms of doing interviews, writing stories throughout the day and being at the paper at night. And when I was in the editor roles I wouldn't get out of there until midnight. The dedication and the devotion to the craft of journalism and to The Red & Black gave me stamina so I could do what was required of me as a journalist in the field.
What was it like to build a business from the ground up when you founded Fast Copy?
I never thought I would be doing something like that. I always imagined I'd be an editor or writer in a newsroom or for an organization like the Associated Press. But then, there was a point in time when the industry was changing and there were layoffs and uncertainty with budgets. When my husband and I decided that we were going to be in Athens, and I decided I wanted to have a child, I didn't necessarily want to be chasing breaking news while I'm trying to also be a mom. So this idea of freelancing came up, and I was a fast writer and used to churning out a lot of stories. That's where I could make this business of freelancing. What was really amazing is that so many of the jobs and freelance opportunities I got were directly related to people I knew from The Red & Black. And that helped me to be able to build this business. Then I was able to hire students to do some of the work as well, so it was really exciting.
Congratulations on receiving your MFA! Tell me about the decision to go back to school and why it was important to you to make that investment in your writing career.
As I was building the company, Fast Copy, I was churning out so much copy, but I was doing it for editors who needed the quick stories and a quick turnaround. But I wasn't getting as much mentoring or learning new writing skills. So when Valerie Boyd, who unfortunately recently died, started this idea for the MFA program, I knew that I needed to be in that first class. I just felt like it was the next opportunity to help me be a better writer. I had written so many news stories, magazine stories and feature stories, but I wanted to get to a deeper level of writing and be able to focus on the craft of writing.
It was such a great experience to be able to be in that program, and the writing I did pushed me to new levels and then also provided more opportunities for me to do freelancing. And it also opened the door for me to teach full time here, so it was a pivotal moment in my professional and personal life to be able to do that program.
Last year, you were honored as Grady College’s journalism teacher of the year. What did that mean to you?
It meant so much because students nominated me and faculty nominated me. To know that something I'm doing is making an imprint on students and that the faculty see me as someone who is doing good here was so great. I really treasure the fact that it was the students in particular who had taken my classes and respected that they're being challenged. I know that the courses are tough and I know that I push students, but it made me happy that they saw that I cared while I was challenging them.
What advice do you have for students at The Red & Black today?
During your career through The Red & Black, try to find that one story that pushes you the most. Depending on your beat or role at The Red & Black, sometimes you’re just writing these daily stories or police blotters or small profiles. I did that too, and I think it's so needed, but then I also was able to do this longer, in-depth feature story while I was there that was my hallmark story. It's all going to be challenging, but try to think through one story that you can really delve into. Not that it has to be super long, but it's a story that you think pushes you in kind of a new direction, whether it's from a reporting standpoint or a writing standpoint.