After studying hundreds of accomplished entrepreneurs as an editor at Fortune magazine, Polina Marinova Pompliano decided to become one herself. As founder of The Profile, she publishes a weekly newsletter compiling long-form stories on successful people and companies. Coming out June 20, Pompliano’s first book, “Hidden Genius,” examines her analysis of thousands of the most interesting people in the world through her work for The Profile. She got her start as Editor in Chief at The Red & Black.
What were your newsroom positions and how long did you work at The Red & Black?
The Red & Black was the first place I went to when I stepped foot on campus. I was like, “There is one thing I want to do while I’m at UGA and that is work at The Red & Black.” When I was a freshman, my first semester I started out as a general news reporter. Then, I covered the administration and became associate news editor, then the summer editor in chief. At one point, I was also a designer which was disastrous. I learned a lot about what I wasn’t good at and that was one of those things. Then, I was editor in chief for one semester. I was an investigative reporter my final semester.
How did The Red & Black prepare you for what you are doing today?
They prepared me in many ways. I do think that one of the best experiences I had at The Red & Black wasn’t planned at all – it was that infamous walkout. The reason that taught me probably the biggest lesson was to stand up for what’s right, regardless of what you may lose in the process. I still remember when the student independence of the newspaper was threatened. I knew that it could not happen under my watch, so it was a no-brainer for me to say, “I see what you’re doing. I’m not going to stand for this. Therefore, I will leave and I will not be editor in chief if this is what’s going to happen.” At the time, I very clearly remember a lot of people that I respected, adults, experts, outside voices, people with experience telling me, “You’re just a spoiled brat. You do realize you can’t do that in the real world. If you don’t agree with something, you can’t just leave your job.”
If you don’t believe in what you’re doing ethically, then you absolutely should step down and you absolutely should do something else or find a way to speak up. In a way, at The Red & Black, not only did I learn so much that I would have never learned in the classroom, but it taught me an overarching lesson. You may get your dream job, which for me at the time was editor in chief, and then things don’t exactly turn out as planned. What are you going to do in the face of chaos and uncertainty?
How have you built a successful long-form newsletter and storytelling company via The Profile? What inspired your decision to leave your job as an editor to start The Profile?
I had worked at Fortune, which at the time was my dream job, since 2014. A year after graduating, I started there as a social media and audience engagement person. Over the years, I weaseled my way into writing and then became a tech reporter. Then, I wrote their daily deal-making newsletter. I was learning so much, it was great.
But then, around 2017, the media industry was going through one of its cycles. A lot of people were getting laid off and a lot of people were leaving their jobs. I wanted to prove to myself and others that there is a need for good, high-quality, long-form journalism.
I started reading a lot of profiles in GQ, The New Yorker and New York Magazine. I was sending them to family and friends, but thought, “Why don’t I just create an email in which I would send to family and friends seven to eight long-form profiles and we can just talk about them?” So I started doing that every single week. Through word of mouth, more and more people started signing up. By the time 2020 came, I was like, “What would it look like if I left for sure and focused on the newsletter full time?” At the time, no reporter had left their job to do a newsletter full time. I started reading a bunch and listening to podcasts that discussed the rise of the passion economy, and I thought, “Maybe there is a need in the market for something like this. Maybe people will pay for high-quality journalism.”
When I was making the decision, wondering if I really should leave something so traditional and successful that gives me a title and that is really fascinating to pursue an email newsletter, I read this speech by Anna Quindlen. She says that when she quit The New York Times to be a full-time mother, everybody told her she was crazy. When she quit that to be a full-time novelist, they said she was crazy again. Then, she says, “But I am not nuts, I am happy. I am successful on my own terms because if your success is not on your own terms, and if it looks good to the world but does not feel good in your heart, it is not success at all.” I thought about that, like “How do I define success? Why am I so preoccupied with who I am and my title at Fortune magazine rather than really putting everything on the line, taking a risk and starting something on my own?”
Many people have great ideas, but few pursue them into a full-fledged business. How did you gather the entrepreneurial skills to make this leap of faith?
At Fortune, I wrote about entrepreneurship every single day. I analyzed these companies and I talked to these founders, but I realized that was a little bit hypocritical because I myself had never started anything. But, I very much knew that if I left Fortune to do this, I would have to not only do editorial, I would also have to do marketing and business and absolutely everything. That’s exactly what a place like The Red & Black prepares you for because you work with the advertising manager, the business manager and you’re involved in all of those things.
If you know me, it’s very ironic the way the big things in my life have transpired the way they have because I do not love risk. I don’t seek it out, it just tends to find me somehow. Out of all these people I’ve read about as a result of The Profile, one that sticks out is Garrett McNamara. He’s a big-wave surfer, and when people look at him you’re like, “You surf 100 foot waves. That is a massive risk that you take on a daily basis.” What he says is, “I don’t see myself as a risk taker. I see myself as a risk technician, or a risk mitigator.” He would never do it if he thought it was dangerous. He does it because he thinks that he can do something and he can use his skills to mitigate the risk. When you’re 100% focused on something and you gotta pay rent and make it work, you figure out a way to make it work.
I’m lucky that I had a very supportive group of friends and family. They saw how much I enjoyed it. I think the skills you gain are just honestly through experience and being thrown into situations that you never even could conceive of.
Congratulations on your new book, “Hidden Genius,” coming out this June! What was the process like for writing the book and what can readers anticipate?
The book happened because of my work with The Profile. David Perrell [writer and podcaster] once said, “Everything that you put out into the world is a vehicle for serendipity.” What he meant by that is everything you produce, you never know whose eyes it’s gonna land in front of, whose inboxes it might land in. One editor at Harriman House messaged me on Twitter and said, “I saw The Profile Dossier that you wrote on Melanie Perkins. I really enjoyed it and if your thoughts ever turn to writing a book let us know.” I was curious – I had never actually thought realistically about writing a book, but I was curious about the process. It was piece by piece, step by step, and it turned into a whole book. The book is the manifestation of what I’ve learned from studying thousands of people in the last six years.
Do you have a favorite moment thus far in your career?
I really like doing things that other people tell me I can’t do. It’s not that I’m competitive with other people, but I’m very competitive with myself. Probably the coolest moment was two weeks ago when I got physical copies of the book here and I was with my one-year-old daughter. I always thought throughout my whole life that you either choose between having a family or having a career, never both. When I was in college, making a living off of an email newsletter wasn’t a job. That wasn’t something I went to school for. Nobody told me I could do that. It only happened because technology caught up with it and new opportunities came around. You’re always told, “If you study journalism, just know you’re never going to make any money.” I hate that from the bottom of my soul because there is a way. That moment was so cool for me because I can be a writer and a mother. I can be an entrepreneur and a writer. When you can hold more than one identity and not let the world tell you what you can or can’t be, that’s the coolest thing for me.
What advice do you have for students at The Red & Black today?
If you work at The Red & Black, you’re already doing the right thing. One thing that I’ve learned the hard way is that you are most powerful when you tie your identity to your own name. When you’re still in school, every single year of your life you have an identity already. You’re either a student, an intern, you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re an editor. When I graduated, I didn’t have any job offers from anywhere. I had an existential crisis, to put it lightly. I would go out with my friends who all had jobs at really cool places and they’d be like, “So what do you do?” and you’re like, “I don’t know. I’m just Polina.” But, that taught me to never tie my identity to something that I could lose. Once you graduate college, you’re no longer a college student. You’re no longer the editor of The Red & Black. You don’t know who you are because you don’t know what your identity is.
My best advice is, while you’re still in school, find something that genuinely gives you joy and pleasure and do that on the side. It doesn’t have to make money. It could just be something that you do for yourself that cannot be taken away from you. When I was at Fortune, I thought, “Editor at Fortune magazine sounds really impressive.” I always lead with that because it earns me instant respect no matter what room I’m in, but I need to do something for myself that only I do for myself. For me, that was The Profile. When I started it, I never thought it would one day make money or be a business – I just did it because I enjoyed doing it. I may not always have this prestigious job title, so I will start something for myself that makes me happy. That way you never have to worry about losing it.