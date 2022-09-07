Athens, Ga. – The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is conducting a national search for an executive director to helm the student news organization that has served Athens and the University of Georgia since 1893. The ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker with a passion for journalism and a track record of stellar nonprofit management experience.
The executive director helms our organization, working daily with the student and professional staff of The Red & Black and engaging with the friends and alumni of our organization. This role combines development, fundraising, management and strategic planning skills.
"The executive director of The Red & Black serves one of the most important functions within the organization as we prepare to navigate a new era," said Jamar Laster, board president and chair. "As such, we will require candidates with not only strong, unique interpersonal skills that are necessary to work daily with our student journalists and professional staff, but also the fundraising, management and strategic-planning acumen to guide the organization into a future filled with new opportunities to ensure The Red & Black's sustainability."
This position represents a strategic shift and focus for the organization, following research that was conducted in 2020-2021. As a news organization with a mission to train as many student journalists as possible, conventional approaches of slashing staff and operations that some news organizations have implemented were not right for us. Instead, under Burns’ leadership, we began to supplement our traditional advertising and event revenue with grants and fundraising. In 2021, we became the first student news organization member of the Institute for Nonprofit News. Our new executive director will work to further expand this grant and fundraising strategy.
This position presents an exciting and essential professional opportunity to work with an award-winning news nonprofit as we enter our 130th year and move closer to our goal of financial sustainability with the creation of a foundation to support our work.
"The Red & Black has been an independent nonprofit since 1980, and we have the resources to keep it carefully sustained indefinitely through that same traditional funding model," said Lance Helms, board member and secretary. "In 2019 we began embracing a culture of philanthropy to give this beloved institution an even more robust strategy for continuing in perpetuity. And as we look around, we see more and more non-student media organizations doing the same."
The incoming executive director will replace Rebecca Burns, who has been in the position since 2016 after joining The Red & Black in 2015 as newsroom adviser. Burns will be retiring in early 2023. Her more than 25 years of experience in journalism and management experience includes serving as editor in chief of Atlanta magazine, serving as a national digital strategist, authoring three books and teaching at both Emory University and UGA. She is a 2021 Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame inductee.
“Leaving Baxter Street will leave a hole in my heart, but I am so excited about the direction The Red & Black is headed and the role I was able to play in that,” said Burns. “The new executive director will have an amazing opportunity to work with an innovative and dedicated team. Working at The Red & Black has been the most rewarding experience of my professional life.”
For details on the position and how to apply, click this link.
All applications received by Sept. 30, 2022 will be reviewed. The executive director will start in January 2023. This is a full-time position and requires at least three days a week in the office.
More about The Red & Black
The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is an independent, not-for-profit corporation which publishes daily news at redandblack.com and circulates the largest print college newspaper in Georgia. A digital-first news operation, we also publish magazines, provide creative advertising services and host special events.
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black has been operationally and financially independent from the University of Georgia since 1980. While advertising revenue is the most significant way we fund our operations, we have made a strategic decision to develop other revenue sources including donations, grants and events. In 2021, The Red & Black was accepted as the first student-newsroom member of the prestigious Institute for Nonprofit News.