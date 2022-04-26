The Red & Black scholarship committee named six students as recipients of the William H. Fields Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. This year’s Fields Scholars are Sidney Chansamone, Maddie Daniel, Marianne Delgado, Alexis Derickson, Jasmin Herrera and Nathalee Simoneau.

The Fields Scholarship, established in 1987, is awarded to students who are highly involved at The Red & Black, the independent student news organization that has served the University of Georgia and Athens communities since 1893.

"The Fields Scholarship is one way The Red & Black offers tangible support for students that supplements the hands-on training they gain working in our student-run news organization," said Ali Gant, who chairs the Red & Black board of directors fundraising committee and also serves on the scholarship committee. "As a board we consider ourselves lucky to be able to support the unique experience The Red & Black provides students who participate."

The scholarship recognizes leadership in the organization and commitment to taking on new challenges in the coming year. It includes a cash award of up to $1,500.

“I am so honored to have been considered one of the recipients worthy of the Red & Black’s Fields Scholarship,” said Delgado. “The fact that I was chosen lets me know that there are very kind people who believe in the future of student journalism, as well as all of the recipients. For me personally, this fact alone fuels my desire to continue improving as a student, designer, team member and as a person.”

More about the 2022 Fields Scholars

Sidney Chansamone

Chansamone is a second-year journalism and interdisciplinary art and design student at the University of Georgia. They are currently the assistant design editor and photo contributor at The Red & Black. They especially enjoy covering Athens’ music and art scene.

Maddie Daniel

Daniel is a fourth year from Jefferson, Georgia, pursuing a major in journalism and a minor in design and media. She is the current creative services assistant at The Red & Black and will continue in that role in the year ahead.

Marianne Delgado

A third-year graphic design major, Delgado currently works as the special publications designer at The Red & Black, a position she plans to continue in the coming year. Her work has ranged from design on publications such as UGA 101 and illustrating the cover of the recipe book “Eat & Drink Athens, GA: Favorite recipes from the Classic City.”

Alexis Derickson

A second-year journalism major, Derickson currently serves as the culture desk assistant and alumni communications assistant at The Red & Black. She also works as the copy editor for Rouge Magazine, a fashion publication at UGA. She hopes to pursue a journalism career writing about fashion, lifestyle or culture.

Jasmin Herrera

Herrera is a third year from Dalton, Georgia, majoring in marketing and advertising. She is the digital marketing manager at The Red & Black. She is also the communications intern for UGA International Student Life and has served as an executive board member for the UGA Filipino Student Association.

Nathalee Simoneau

Simoneau started at The Red & Black in spring 2021 and is the current city news editor. Her specific areas of interest include food insecurity, housing and land development and K-12 education.

More about The Red & Black

Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with the dual mission of training students for careers in the news media and providing reliable, independent news for the UGA and Athens communities. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising sales, events and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and publish a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in session on campus. We also publish special-interest guides including UGA 101 and Eat & Drink Athens, GA.