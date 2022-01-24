Customer threatens Olive Garden employees during phone call
On Jan. 17, a customer made threats against two employees of the Olive Garden on Atlanta Highway, according to an ACCPD report.
An employee told the reporting officer that the restaurant had received a call from a customer complaining about a hair in their food. The report said the customer then started yelling and cursing at the employee.
The employee passed the phone along to another employee. The report said that the upset customer threatened to come to the store after hours and harm both employees, leading both to become fearful of receiving imminent harm. ACCPD has no suspects.
Man barred from construction site for directing traffic
A man attempted to direct traffic without authorization near a construction site at 230 N Finley St. on Jan. 14. According to an ACCPD report, the reporting officer arrived on the scene and found a man directing traffic in the middle of the roadway.
Due to the superintendent of the construction site’s wishes, the reporting officer informed the man that he was barred from the site for two years. The man left without incident, according to the report.
This construction site is the future home of The William, a student housing facility and is the former site of the Days Inn.
Man arrested after argument over bread
On Jan. 13, two men called the ACCPD in reference to an argument exchanged about bread. Upon arrival, the reporting officer discovered one of the men had an arrest warrant from another county, an ACCPD report said.
The report said one of the men explained that the two had gotten into an argument over one of the men eating all of the bread.
After the officer ran the names of each of the men, it became apparent the man accused of eating the bread had a warrant out of Cobb County. According to the report, he was transferred to the Clarke County Jail without incident.