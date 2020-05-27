The Athens-Clarke County government is seeking ACC residents to fill 10 vacant positions on five policy-making advisory boards, according to an ACC news release.
The positions are unpaid volunteer positions and must be filled by county residents. The five boards with open positions are the Airport Authority, Classic City Authority, Hearings Board, Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning Commission. Each board has two open positions, and applicants will be remotely interviewed by the ACC Mayor and Commission.
Airport Authority board members serve four-year terms. The Airport Authority seeks funding for maintenance and improvements for Athens-Ben Epps Airport and ensures the airport meets community needs, according to ACC’s website.
The Classic City Authority “acts as the planning and policy board for the Classic Center and all related properties, functions and enterprises,” according to ACC’s website. Board members serve four-year terms.
Hearings Board members serve four-year terms. The Hearings Board reviews requests involving county zoning and development standards, the environmental areas ordinance, the flood protection ordinance, the sign ordinance and the community tree management ordinance, according to ACC’s website.
The Historic Preservation Commission recommends historic designations to the commission, conducts educational programs and seeks state and federal funds for historic preservation, according to ACC’s website. Board members serve three-year terms.
Planning Commission members serve five-year terms. The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Mayor and Commission on proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance of ACC, including rezoning and planned developments.
Applications are due on June 5 and can be filled out online or obtained from the Clerk of Commission’s Office.
