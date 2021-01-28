Taeden Johnson, a 12-year-old Athenian, lost his mother, sister and grandmother in a house fire Wednesday at Hallmark Manufactured Housing on Spring Valley Road. Now, his former mentor, Zac Hendrix, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Taeden’s future.
Taeden’s mother, Penyada Fields, 35, his grandmother, Penny Fields, 54, and his sister, Mariah Fields, 9, all died in the fire, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Taeden was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Hendrix’s GoFundMe for Taeden has a $500,000 goal and has raised over $77,000 as of press time. The page also asks for those who are able to donate clothes for Johnson and his half-sister, who was not home at the time of the fire.
“Taeden has burn wounds on his face, elbow, and arm but he is smiling and I am so thankful for that,” Hendrix said on the GoFundMe page. “He is battling a lot of grief. Please join me in lifting him up in your prayers.”
Taeden is now living with his paternal grandmother, who also lives in Athens, according to the GoFundMe page. Some of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to a college fund for him, and some will go to his grandmother so she can buy him clothes and help his family.