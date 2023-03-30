On March 29, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, with assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, took a 16-year-old into custody for his involvement in a fatal shooting, according to a press release. He is being charged as an adult for murder.
The shooting took place on March 5 at Northview Drive. This is the fourth arrest made in connection to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ja’Vanni McDavid, according to the release. Anthony Brown, 19, Glendarius Tate, 20, and Jaden Appling, 20, all of Athens, have also been arrested and charged with murder.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060 or at paul.johnson@accgov.com, the release said.