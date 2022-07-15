fentanyl 07-14 accpd

Bags of drugs found by the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force during the execution of a search warrant on July 14. (Courtesy/Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force seized roughly 2,000 doses of fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Carriage Court on July 14, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. 

Cocaine and methamphetamine were also found in addition to the fentanyl, the release said. 

Due to the findings of the search, a 30-year-old Athens man was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

A 27-year-old Athens man was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule 11 controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, the release said. 