On Feb. 9, there were two unrelated incidents involving students with knives at Chase Street Elementary, according to a letter from Principal Tracy Neal. There were no injuries.
The letter stated that one student said “he had a knife and was going to use it to harm another student.” The threat was immediately reported, investigated and found to not be credible.
Later in the day, a student reported that another student actually did have a knife in his backpack, according to the letter. Administrators searched the bag and confiscated the knife without incident.
Neal emphasized that there is no tolerance for violence, threats or weapons, and that “even statements made in a joking manner or out of frustration” will be taken seriously.
She also encouraged parents to check students’ bags before they go to school, review the Code of Student Conduct and submit any reports of concern to the CCSD tip line or contact Neal directly.