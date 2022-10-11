Two people, including one University of Georgia student, were injured in a shooting on Clayton Street early morning on Oct. 8, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Officers heard about the shooting from an individual driving east on Clayton Street as they were responding to a fight at Tropical Bar at approximately 2:15 a.m., the report said
The officer observed one of the victims laying on the sidewalk in front of Tropical Bar while bleeding from the head, according to the report.
Another individual told the officer that she was shot in the hand, according to the report.
The report said that two Tropical Bar employees identified the suspect as a man in a red hoodie who was crossing Clayton Street. The man approached another officer, who handcuffed him.
Corey Austin, the suspected shooter, is currently being held without bond at Clarke County Jail on three felony charges, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s office.
Tropical Bar employees told police that the suspect had left after the shooting and gone into the parking lot at 295 W. Clayton St. At this location officers found a black handgun with no magazine in the back of a silver sedan, the report said.
Both victims were transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, according to the report.