On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released a 2020 census data summary to the public following another data release last month. Data released includes information about credibility, population count and racial and ethnic diversity.
Self response rates and credibility
Data collectors experienced multiple setbacks due to COVID-19, including a late start and early ending time. This census also marked the first time households were invited to respond online.
According to census data, the self-response rate refers to households that responded to the 2020 Census online, over the phone or by mail.
In Georgia, the response rate marginally increased from 2010 to 2020 by 0.4%. In both Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties, the self response rate slightly decreased by 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.
Despite the setbacks, experts still deem the 2020 Census accurate enough to use it to reallocate the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to an article from The New York Times.
Population count
Clarke County grew by 10.2% over the past 10 years, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. There are now just over 128,000 people living in the county.
ACC’s growth is comparable to the Georgia’s 10.6% population increase, making the state population 10,711,908. Neighboring Oconee County grew by an even higher rate of 27.4%.
Despite changes in population, Georgia did not gain or lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to an article from The New York Times.
In Georgia, state-elected officials are currently working to use population data from the 2020 census to redraw district lines for the Georgia state house and senate.
Over the summer, there were multiple town hall meetings throughout Georgia, where residents were allowed to express their thoughts on the upcoming redistricting process. In Athens, residents and local advocacy groups expressed concerns about fairness of the districts.
Racial and ethnic diversity
Diversity index measures the probability that two randomly chosen people will be from different race and ethnicity groups. The index ranges from 0 to 1, where 1 shows that everyone in the population comes from a different racial and ethnic background.
From 2010 to 2020, the diversity index increased in Georgia, ACC and Oconee County, meaning that each area is becoming more diverse.
In Georgia, the diversity index increased by 5.3% from 2010 to 2020, whereas ACC saw a 1.9% increase. Despite being the least diverse, Oconee County saw the highest diversity index increase of 8.4%, according to census data.
While Hispanic and Asian populations are rapidly increasing, the overall U.S. white population decreased for the first time on record, according to the Associated Press.