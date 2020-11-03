The Red & Black is dedicated to reporting accurate results for the 2020 general election at the national, state and local level. We will be collecting our precinct reports from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office and Associated Press VoteCast survey.
8:21 p.m. | Unlike New York City and Washington, D.C., Athens businesses are not boarded up.
Starland is showing NBC election coverage. Walking around to see the vibe downtown. Unlike bigger cities like DC and New York, businesses are not boarded up here. @redandblack pic.twitter.com/OGWsaA9AnG— Kathryn Skeean (@KathrynSkeean) November 4, 2020
8:05 p.m. | The AP has called Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky for President Donald Trump. The AP projects former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will win Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia and Vermont.
8 p.m. | 194 ballots were cast today at Chase Street Elementary School in Athens.
194 ballots cast at Chase Street Elementary #ElectionNight @redandblack— Jacqueline GaNun (@JacquelineGaNun) November 4, 2020
7:45 p.m. | Howard Stroud Elementary School reports 562 votes today in Athens-Clarke County.
556 votes plus 6 provisional ballots for a total of 562 votes today at Howard Stroud Elementary #ElectionDay @redandblack— Jacqueline GaNun (@JacquelineGaNun) November 4, 2020
7:15 p.m. | First results on the Secretary of State website.
7 p.m. | Polls close in Athens-Clarke County and Georgia.
6:45 p.m. | Clarke Central High School saw 311 voters today.
6:30 p.m. | Launch of The Red & Black's live updates blog. Polls in Georgia will close at 7 p.m.
