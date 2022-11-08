The Georgia midterm election ballot in Clarke County includes a senate and house resolution, two house bills and a local referendum question — all with the option to answer either yes or no, according to a sample ballot on the ACC Government website. Ballot contents may differ by district and precinct.
Local referendum:
Homestead expansion
House Bill 797 aims to amend an act to exempt residents in ACC and the Clarke County School District from paying certain ad valorem taxes, or property taxes, and increasing the exemption amount from $10,000 to $25,000, according to HB 797.
HB 797 will increase existing general and senior homestead exemptions and start a low-income base year assessed value homestead exemption from certain property taxes by ACC Government.
According to the bill, qualifying homesteads must include only the primary residence and it cannot be surrounded by more than three connecting acres of land.
State Constitutional amendments:
Post-indictment salary suspension for some state employees
Senate Resolution No. 134 Act No. 304 aims to amend the state Constitution to allow for certain public officers suspended from work after being indicted on felony charges to have their salaries suspended as well.
The state employees include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of labor or any member of the General Assembly.
If ratified, the amendment will allow for a review commission to be appointed in order to determine whether to terminate the public official’s salary or not.
Temporary local tax relief following disasters
House Resolution No. 594 Act No. 803 is a proposal to authorize local governing authorities to grant temporary tax relief to property severely damaged or destroyed in a disaster within a nationally-declared disaster area.
Governing authorities of counties, municipalities, consolidated governments and the board of education of each independent and county school system would have the ability to grant the relief, the resolution said.
State referendum:
Timber farming equipment tax exemption
House Bill No. 997 Act No. 859 would exempt Georgia timber producers from paying property taxes on certain equipment used while producing and harvesting timber.
Family-owned farms tax exemption expansion
House Bill No. 498 Act No. 260, if approved, would expand who qualifies for the pre-existing exemption from property taxes in Georgia for certain agricultural equipment and farm products, according to the act.
Farming equipment and products held by entities owning two or more family-owned farms, along with dairy products and unfertilized chicken eggs would also be exempt from the property taxes if approved.