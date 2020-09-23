Senior U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced three Athens-area women to federal prison on Tuesday after they pleaded guilty in separate cases to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.
Jennifer Gee, 33, of Athens-Clarke County was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Latasha Bishop, 33, of ACC was sentenced to 27 months. Angela Fain, 48, of Franklin County was sentenced to two years. All three also had 3 years of supervised release as part of their sentence. There is no parole in the federal system, according to the release.
The women were arrested during Operation Wu Block, a multi-year Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies, according to the release.
Operation Wu Block is part of a larger Operation Crystal Shield, a national DEA operation first announced in Atlanta on Feb. 20. The investigation is focused on eight main methamphetamine trafficking transportation hubs across the nation, including Atlanta, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.