Kemp signs Republican drawn commission map into law
Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 890 into law on Feb. 17. The bill proposed an Athens commission redistricting map drawn by Rep. Houston Gaines and the three other Republican members of the Athens delegation to the Georgia General Assembly. Their map has brought controversy for removing three progressive sitting commissioners and a large number of residents from their current districts.
USG names Sonny Perdue as sole finalist for chancellor
The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents named former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as the sole finalist for chancellor, according to a Feb. 15 press release. The Board began a national search in January 2021, after Chancellor Steve Wrigley announced his retirement. The BOR will vote to finalize the nomination within 14 days of the announcement, according to the release.
HSA at UGA announce Maria Canals-Barrera as ALAS keynote speaker
On Feb. 2, the Hispanic Student Association at the University of Georgia announced Maria Canals-Barrera as the 2022 Affirming Latinx Achievements and Success keynote speaker.Barrera is best known for her roles on Disney Channel as Theresa Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place” and Connie Torres in “Camp Rock.” The ceremony is for graduating Hispanic or Latinx students and will return in person this year.
Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department gives romantic water reclamation facility tour
A group of 20 people gathered outside of the North Oconee Water Reclamation Facility on Feb. 13 for a free Valentine’s Day-themed tour of the facility. The facility holds four tours a year, but the Valentine’s Day tour — which started in 2014 — has sold out every year since it began.. Attendees were given an in-depth, educational and humorous look into how the water reclamation facility operates.
The Georgia gymnastics team fell to No. 7 Auburn 197.175-196.300 on Friday night in a sold-out Stegeman Coliseum. Reigning Olympic champion Suni Lee captured all four event titles and the meet’s all-around crown for the Tigers. This was Georgia’s fifth consecutive conference loss and extends their losing streak to three meets. Georgia’s parallel bars score was low, but they had a season-high performance on the balance beam.