Two Oconee County teens missing for weeks
Two Oconee County teenagers were reported missing on Sept. 19. James “Ethan” Dutton and his girlfriend Olivia Warren, both 17, were last seen on the night of Sept. 18. Both are juniors at Oconee County High School. They were last seen driving a blue 2003 Pontiac Sunfire. As of Oct. 5, anyone with information about them is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Classic City Showdown raised $20,250
On Oct.1, the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity hosted the Classic City Showdown at the Classic Center. The event included three USA-sanctioned boxing matches, followed by three sorority boxing fights and eight fraternity boxing events. It raised a total of $20,250 for the Red Cross and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The proceeds will be distributed evenly between the two charities.
Student musicians performed at Tate Plaza
The University of Georgia’s Music Business Program held a showcase of six student artists in Tate Plaza on Oct. 1. Artists included Sophia Barkhouse, Lane Marie, Midnight Mac and more. Ambassadors of MBUS hosted the event to raise awareness for the Music Business Certificate. All of the acts were involved in the program, whether they were current, aspiring or graduated students.
Georgia volleyball received fifth straight loss
The Georgia volleyball team lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 2 for the team’s fifth straight loss in the season, despite an overall solid performance. Most of Georgia’s production came after Arkansas had taken control of the match. Georgia is now 4-10 overall and 0-3 in SEC play, and the team will look for its first conference win of the season against Texas A&M on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.
SGA Clothing Closet reached 500 students
UGA’s Student Government Association’s Professional Clothing Closet has reached 500 students served. The Clothing Closet, which was established in 2019, provides students with one free professional outfit per academic year in order to prepare them for interviews, jobs, presentations and other professional environments. It is made up of gently used clothing donated by the community.