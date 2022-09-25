The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement again delaying move-in. Tenants living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told that The William was unable to extend the hotel arrangements past Sept. 17. After the statement’s release, The Red & Black reached out to tenants and families of tenants and asked if they wanted to give testimonies on their experience.
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, Oct. 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page. The closure is a result of changes from the pandemic that led the owners to reevaluate their business goals, according to The Grit’s Facebook.
Georgia soccer falls 1-0 to No. 8 South Carolina
Georgia soccer fell to eighth-ranked South Carolina in a close, competitive match, 1-0, on Sept. 22. Playing in front of a crowd of 1,462 at the Turner Soccer Complex, the Bulldogs and Gamecocks were tied until the 82nd minute. Payton Patrick, off a block, fired the ball into the bottom right corner of the net and gave the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead and the win. The loss marked the end of Georgia’s seven-game win streak.
Athens nonprofit opens educational sex trafficking experience
Chanda Santana, founder of DIVAS Who Win Freedom Center, a nonprofit that seeks to help women overcoming sex trafficking, addiction and prostitution, cut the ribbon on the Freedom Experience on Sept. 23. The walk-through experience was broken into seven phases providing context to the steps that lead to, through and toward surviving sex trafficking. During the walk-through, individuals wore headphones, listening to a narrator and seeing different visuals like props and real photographs.
Valerie Boyd inducted to the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame
On Sept. 22, the public gathered in the Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Libraries Building for the induction of Valerie Boyd to the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Faculty, students and writers filled the seats, along with Boyd’s brother, Timothy Boyd, was also in attendance. Boyd died on Feb. 12, after teaching writing at the University of Georgia for 18 years.