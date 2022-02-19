OAES principle pops rainbow balloons after pride flag controversy
Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School Principal Bipul Singh was seen on camera on Jan. 28 popping 10 balloons and discarding a card sent to support a student whose artwork featuring a pride flag was reportedly removed on Jan. 21 at the request of administrators who compared it to Nazi imagery. A video showing the incident was posted to YouTube on Feb. 4 by an attorney who drafted a letter to OAES alongside the teacher who was made to remove the artwork and the student’s parents.
CCSA hosts Spring Festival celebration to ring in Chinese New Year
In the Memorial Hall Ballroom at the University of Georgia, students gathered for a night of celebration at the Chinese Student and Scholar Association’s Spring Festival event on Feb. 5. Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is an important holiday in East Asian culture. The event featured mahjong and craft stations where attendees could create Spring Festival decorations. The event included performances of a K-pop inspired number and traditional music.
Black Theatrical Ensemble hosts week of events celebrating culture
Starting Feb. 7 and continuing throughout the week, the UGA Black Theatrical Ensemble hosted a week of daily events dedicated to celebration and analysis of Black culture in the entertainment and film industries. BTE Week’s events include an in-depth video series on BTE’s work and purpose, a discussion on mental health and personal growth, a music collaboration with UGA’s Black Affairs Council to feature Black music and a Just Dance battle against UGA’s Pamoja Dance Company.
Former Bulldog Richard Seymour elected to Football Hall of Fame
On Feb. 10, the NFL announced the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022. Among the inductees is former Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour, in his fifth year of eligibility for selection. From 1997-2000, Seymour played in 41 total games for the Bulldogs. He finished his college career with 233 tackles, including 26 for a loss and 10 sacks. He is the fifth former Bulldog elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with Charley Trippi, Fran Tarkenton, Terrell Davis and Champ Bailey.
South Carolina defeats Georgia Women’s Basketball 72-54
The No. 17 Georgia women’s basketball team suffered a 72-54 blowout loss Sunday afternoon to No. 1 South Carolina. In a battle between two defensively-minded squads. It was the Gamecocks that got the best of the Bulldogs as they were able to score a whopping 32 points off of 19 Georgia turnovers. The Bulldogs are now 17-7 on the season. Georgia will look to turn things around Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. against the Missouri Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum.