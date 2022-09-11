Updated COVID-19 booster available
New COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variants and original strain are now available in Athens-Clarke County. Appointments can be made through the Georgia Department of Public Health and online at certain CVS and Walgreens locations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the Pfizer booster for people aged 12 and up and the Moderna booster for people aged 18 and up.
Day of Labor Rally unites Democratic candidates in Athens
Democratic candidates and officeholders gathered Sept. 7 at Terrapin Beer Co. for the Day of Labor Rally to support union workers, service workers and William Boddie, the Georgia Commissioner of Labor candidate. They advocated for increasing workers' rights, raising the minimum wage and unionizing workplaces.
Boddie, the current Georgia House District 62 representative, previously spoke about unemployment and job insecurity playing a role in his decision to run on this platform.
Georgia basketball’s Stegmania returns in October
After a two-year break due to COVID-19 precautions, Stegmania is returning Oct. 7, at 7:00 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Both the Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. The first 2,000 University of Georgia students to arrive will be given a commemorative Stegmania t-shirt and food. The first 2,000 non-student fans in attendance will also get a Stegmania t-shirt.
Georgia soccer defeats North Florida 1-0
The UGA soccer team beat North Florida 1-0, improving to 5-2 on the season. While the Bulldogs had command of the game throughout, they struggled to score following their opening goal.
The goal came when junior midfielder Dasia Torbert connected with senior midfielder Mallie McKenzie, who sent a shot right past the keeper to score.
It was the only goal that connected out of UGA’s 17 shots — compared to North Florida’s six attempts.
New Rook & Pawn exhibit showcases local artists
On Sept. 7, The Rook & Pawn on West Washington Street welcomed Athenians to grab a drink and peruse the works of local artists, kicking off an exhibition that will continue until Oct. 31.
The show, titled “CARNIVAL,” features 27 pieces of artwork, each from a different artist of the greater Athens area.
“'CARNIVAL' is a collection of quirky, colorful, bizarre and outlandish 'weirdo art,'" curator Kendall Rogers said.