Mayor Kelly Girtz seeks re-election in May
Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz announced that he will be seeking a second term for the upcoming May 24 election, according to a Jan. 13 press release. He also released a video on his campaign website detailing his reasons for seeking another term. Girtz was elected as mayor in 2018 and previously served as a teacher at Coile Middle School and as a county commissioner for District 9.
Fans celebrate national title win downtown
Following the Georgia Bulldogs’ National Championship win on Jan. 10, fans flooded the streets of downtown Athens to celebrate. There were a few minor arrests and reports of property damage but no injuries, according to ACCPD. The Athens-Clarke County government requested the return of safety barricades and traffic barrels that were removed from construction sites on East Clayton Street by fans.
African American heritage director named
Historic Athens announced Hope Iglehart as its first Director of Engagement and African American Heritage on Jan. 10. Iglehart will bring her experience in local grassroots efforts, community organizing and management to the position. The nonprofit organization created the role to continue the protection of African American culture through public programming, community engagement and preservation planning.
UGA hosts welcome event for new students
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs hosted a “Spring into UGA” event on Jan. 13 to welcome newly admitted students. Student attendees received UGA merch, food and took photos with Hairy Dawg. Organizers hoped to make spring admits feel as welcome as fall admits. The first-ever spring admit photo was taken of students outside on the steps of Memorial Hall to commemorate the event.
Gymnastics postpones meets over COVID-19
The next two meets on the schedule for the Georgia gymnastics team have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Bulldogs were set to compete against Kentucky on Jan. 14 and host Iowa on Jan. 17. There is no confirmation of an outbreak from the team. The next meet on the schedule is set to take place on Jan. 21, when Georgia hopes to compete with its rival the Florida Gators at home in Stegeman Coliseum.