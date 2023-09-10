Georgia staff member Jarvis Jones arrested for reckless driving and speeding
University of Georgia player-connection coordinator Jarvis Jones was arrested on Friday on charges of reckless driving.
Jones was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police after driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones was booked at the Clarke County jail around 11:30 p.m. He was released an hour later on a $2,400 bond.
Jones is the 15th person associated with the Georgia program who’s been arrested since the Jan. 15 crash that took the lives of Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.
UGA sophomore wins NASA Proposal Writing and Evaluation competition
UGA sophomore mechanical engineering major Ben Pumphrey spent his summer participating in the NASA Proposal Writing and Evaluation Experience. Along with his eleven teammates from various universities, Pumphrey competed and won against approximately 300 other students to create the most efficient solution to a space-related issue.
Recently, NASA has been faced with a problem of space debris getting stuck in orbit and polluting the atmosphere. Pumphrey and his team designed a system that would take the debris out of orbit and cause it to burn up sooner while not creating additional pollutants.
Man dies in 12th fatal Athens-Clarke County crash of 2023
A 50-year-old Athens man died on Wednesday in the 12th fatal vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, according to an ACCPD press release.
At approximately 7:12 p.m., ACCPD responded to a vehicular crash on Whit Davis Road and Pioneer Drive, the release said. The crash involved a 1982 Honda motorcycle driven by the 50-year-old man and a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Athens man.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
UGA Indian Student Association welcomes international students at Fall Fling
Until as late as 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the Tate Grand Hall was alive with music and color for the UGA Indian Student Association’s Fall Fling. The event brought together over 100 students to socialize, enjoy traditional Indian food and bond over shared culture.
As an organization under the Department of International Student Life, ISA has spent years fostering a community for Indian international students and families in Athens to celebrate their heritage and connect with others from similar backgrounds.
However, Sakshi Seth, a second-year graduate student from Mumbai, India and president of ISA, said that this community goes far beyond gathering a couple of times a year for cultural festivals.
Postgame observations: Georgia wins 45-3 over Ball State
Georgia defeated Ball State 45-3 on Saturday in the team’s second game of the season at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
