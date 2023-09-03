PHOTOS: Quavo meet and greet
Quavo, rapper and Athens native, held a meet and greet due to the exclusive launch of his new hat collection at Fan Outfitters in Athens, Georgia, on Aug. 31. Quavo’s Lids HD X UGA collaboration became available at Fan Outfitters Athens at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31. The first 100 purchases of these $55 hats were accompanied by a wristband with meet-and-greet access to the ex-Migos musician at noon.
See more here
UGA mascot owner Sonny Seiler dies at 90
Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler died in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, on Monday after battling an illness. He was 90 years old.
Seiler, a 1956 graduate from the University of Georgia, was the owner of the long line of English Bulldogs that have served as Georgia’s mascots for the past 67 years. During that time, Uga has earned a number of accolades, including being named “Nation’s Best Mascot” by Sports Illustrated in 1997.
Read more here
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats UT Martin 48-7 in season opener
Georgia defeated UT Martin 48-7 on Saturday in the team’s season opener at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Read more here
UGA College Republicans discuss Republican Primary Debate
The College Republicans of the UGA met Wednesday to discuss the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate which took place on Aug. 23. As a critical demographic in a swing state ahead of the 2024 presidential election, attendees considered the range of candidates and their stances carefully.
College Republicans executive member and senior Julianna Jurkiewicz began the meeting by having attendees split into groups based on which candidate’s policies they agreed most with after the primary debate. A majority appeared to favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, closely followed by Vivek Ramaswamy and former president Donald Trump.
Read more here
Athenaeum unveils installation featuring UGA Redcoats
The UGA’s Sanford Stadium is often regarded as a must-see attraction for any Athens newcomer. Paul Pfeiffer, a New York-based contemporary artist and former Lamar Dodd Professorial Chair, intentionally exploits this phenomenon with his audio-visual art piece entitled “Red Green Blue.”
The opening reception for the installation on Aug. 31 marks the first of two collaborations Pfeiffer will have with the Athenaeum, a non-collecting contemporary art gallery affiliated with UGA and Lamar Dodd School of Art, according to their website.
“When you look at the video, you’ll see it’s almost a deconstruction of how the hype of the game is created,” Dr. Katie Geha, director and chief curator for the venue, said of the artist’s collaboration with the UGA Redcoat Band.
Read more here