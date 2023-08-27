Donald Trump’s indictment in Georgia explained
Former President Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail Thursday night in a historic move by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The case has brought enormous attention to not just the former president and his allies, but also to Georgia as the state continues to grow its political influence ahead of the 2024 election cycle.
So, how did Georgia become involved in such a highly publicized criminal case? The answer lies in a slate of fake electors, an ill-fated phone call and Georgia’s RICO statute.
New vintage store ‘Mother Lode’ opens in Athens
As the story goes for most buildings vacated by its former owners, they are often left waiting unattended for months, sometimes years, until they are given a new form of life. In the case of one store building on the corner of Baxter Street and South Rocksprings Street, this form of life is Mother Lode.
Mother Lode, a vintage store company based in Atlanta, opened its Athens location in July with the hopes of continuing the success of its first location in Decatur. Mother Lode features around 50 different vendors that sell a wide variety of vintage and handmade items including furniture, clothes and toys.
Taste Test: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a franchise ice cream chain located across the United States. It has over 65 scoop shops with online delivery in all 50 states and distribution in popular grocery stores across the country. Jeni’s was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002 by Jeni Britton, a James Beard award-winning ice cream maker.
Jeni’s recently opened its first location in Athens, Georgia, on 1710 S. Lumpkin St. in the Five Points neighborhood. It is open every day from noon to 11 p.m.
Sorority Style: Fashion during UGA Rush
Over the past few years, sorority rush has been placed in the spotlight of social media thanks to the popularity of TikTok, or as some might call it, “RushTok.” Sororities at universities across the country have been producing dance videos and behind the scenes content prior to sorority rush to increase their notoriety and potentially go viral.
A key part of sorority recruitment, and the element that catches most of the attention, is the variety of fashion sported by potential recruits and sorority members.
“It’s really a way of putting your best foot forward,” Taylor Johnson, a junior at the University of Georgia and a member of Delta Zeta, said. “The chapters dress up so then the girls want to dress up and it makes you feel more confident.”
UGA Panhellenic Recruitment took place throughout the third week of August. During round two, potential new members wore their own outfits, consisting mainly of dresses. During round three, they wore the official recruitment shirt with their own choice in bottoms. Here are some of the fashion trends spotted this rush season around Milledge Avenue.
Carson Beck named starting quarterback for Georgia football’s season-opener
Georgia’s quarterback controversy has been put on hold for the time being, according to head coach Kirby Smart.
Smart named junior Carson Beck the starting quarterback at a media availability on Saturday, temporarily putting an end to a question that has lingered throughout the offseason. Beck threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns last season, when he played behind former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
"[Beck has] done the best job," Smart said. "We communicated that earlier in the week to the other quarterbacks, and we've kind of been operating that way. The other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing, and they're going to continue to do that."
